10 Affordable Statement Earrings That Look Like A Million Bucks

We found stylish earrings that'll help you pull off today's trends for a whole lot less money.

Want to get someone’s attention? Wear a pair of big-ass earrings.

Why? Because it’s impossible not to notice them and, in between them, your face! A stunning pair of earrings frames your mug, drawing people in and ensnaring them in a web of color, sparkle and movement. Recently, I was out with a date who turned to me and gently flicked one of my oblong drops, sending it swaying to and fro. Little did he know I had covertly engineered this moment of subtle physical intimacy with my choice of jewelry.

Pulling off this con doesn’t have to cost you a ton of money. I visited the Holy Land of Affordable Accessories, Etsy, to find these 10 designer earring dupes, representing all the latest jewelry trends: geometric shapes, hoops, pearls and more. Pop a pair in, and then go forth and conquer.

The Longline Drops
Bloomingdale's; Etsy
For the Everlane- and Catbird-wearing minimalist crowd: a set of slim dangles from Etsy shop GLDN x Layered and Long. They’re subtle enough to wear every single day, yet cheap enough that you won’t sweat it if you lose one.

SPLURGE: 14k Yellow Gold Square Stick Drop Earrings, Bloomingdale's, $475
STEAL: Simple Bar Drop Earrings, GLDN x Layered and Long, $32
The Beaded Tassels
Nordstrom; Etsy
You can thank Oscar de la Renta for giving us the original beaded tassel earrings — and Etsy seller INGA Jewelry Boutique for imitating it for the masses, in dozens of colors.

SPLURGE: "Classic Short" Tassel Drop Clip Earrings, Oscar De La Renta, $345
STEAL: Long Earrings Oscar De La Renta Style, INGA Jewelry Boutique via Etsy, $31.30
The Mixed-Geo Dangles
Wolf & Moon; Etsy
Mod-inspired earrings with geometric shapes are all over Instagram, thanks in part to a community of polymer clay artisans making them affordable and lightweight. One of my favorites is Etsy seller Elysian Theory, set to release this simple yet striking mixed-geo pair on Oct. 31.

SPLURGE: Cassia Earrings in Mother of Pearl, Wolf & Moon, $104
STEAL: Elysian Theory earrings, $42-44
The Resin Tortoiseshell Hoops
Nordstrom; Etsy
Another groovy throwback, resin adds a touch of a swinging '60s, Twiggy-inspired style to your look. You could pay the price for Cult Gaia’s oversize pair — but why do that when CaliFindings’ hoops are less than $6?!

SPLURGE: Adeline Square Hoop Earrings, Cult Gaia, $88
STEAL:Tortoise Shell Square Hoops, CaliFindings via Etsy, $5.94
The Tropical Doorknockers
Mercedes Salazar; Etsy
I’m having a very big moment with Latin/tropical music, right down to the gigantic, colorful earrings worn by musicians like Catalina García, of Monsieur Periné, and singer/songwriter Mon Laferte in their music videos. I like an island vibe all year round, so I found these absurdly sunny soutache earrings for your jewelry box.

SPLURGE: Disco Curubas, Mercedes Salazar, $338
STEAL: Long Colorful Tassel Clip-On Earrings, GiSoutacheJewelry via Etsy, $59
The Minimalist Hoops
Kendra Scott; Etsy
A pudgy silhouette makes the classic hoop earring very 2019. The Views & Co. offers its version in three different sizes, and none costs more than $30.

SPLURGE: Colette Hoop Earrings, Kendra Scott, $48
STEAL: Gold Filled Hoops, The Views & Co. via Etsy, $22.95
The Pop Art Pair
LuisaViaRoma; Etsy
If you’re a little bit girly but a little bit rock ‘n' roll, you’ll love these translucent lightning bolt baubles from Neon Punk, an excellent alternative to their Isabel Marant sisters.

SPLURGE: Ziggy Bicolor Earrings, Isabel Marant, $315
STEAL: Neon Lightning Lime Fluoro Acrylic Statement Earrings, NeonPunk via Etsy, $23.61
The Marble Circles
Ana Luisa; Etsy
Marble everything — decor, jewelry, even tech accessories — just might be the defining design ethos of 2019. I love the look in disc-earring form, especially when it’s less than $12 from Lovelix.

SPLURGE: Kinoko Marble Gold, Ana Luisa, $75
STEAL: Marble Earrings, Lovelix via Etsy, $11.58
The Woven Hearts
Moda Operandi; Etsy
So unabashedly girly, these $35 heart earrings from Datka Jewelry are a lovely homage to Rebecca de Ravenel’s pair (and the designer’s enviable lifestyle, growing up in the Bahamas and Paris).

SPLURGE: Cora Silk Cord Heart Earrings, Rebecca de Ravenel, $250
STEAL: Cora Drop Heart Earrings, Datka Jewelry via Etsy, $35
The Modern Pearls
Mod + Jo; Etsy
Mod + Jo’s pearl drops reflect one of the season’s biggest earring trends: organic shapes. The budget version from Etsy shop Miss Audrey Jewellery takes it one step further, pairing irregularly shaped freshwater pearls with free-form hoops.


SPLURGE: Margot Pearl Drop Earrings, Mod + Jo, $52
STEAL: Baroque Pearl Hoop Earrings, MissAudreyJewellery via Etsy, $24.31
Jewelry Inspired By Old Hollywood
