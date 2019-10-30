Why? Because it’s impossible not to notice them and, in between them, your face! A stunning pair of earrings frames your mug, drawing people in and ensnaring them in a web of color, sparkle and movement. Recently, I was out with a date who turned to me and gently flicked one of my oblong drops, sending it swaying to and fro. Little did he know I had covertly engineered this moment of subtle physical intimacy with my choice of jewelry.