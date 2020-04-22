Switch to a green energy provider.

Plant a tree in your yard.

Pay an organization to plant trees elsewhere.

Support sustainable clothing brands.

Calculate and offset your carbon footprint.

Start composting in your yard or home.

Participate in the Earth Day Network’s digital 24 hours of action event.

Contact your elected representatives to ask them to take action on climate change and environmental protection.

Make donations to local, state, national and global environmental organizations.

Tune in to the American Museum of Natural History’s virtual EarthFest.

Pick up litter in your neighborhood (while following safety precautions).

Create an organized home recycling system.

Host a virtual celebration and ask guests to donate to their preferred environmental organization.

Take a shorter shower than usual ― and commit to doing this more often.

Purchase groceries with sustainability in mind.

Contribute to Earth Challenge 2020′s environmental data collection efforts.

Make art using recycled materials.

Read books about environmentalism and climate change.

Go for a walk outside in nature.

Make a bird feeder from household items.

Watch educational programming about environmentalism.

Start growing your own herbs.

Participate in a virtual rally.

Read environmentally focused children’s books to your kids.

Repurpose old clothes you were planning to toss.

Order from a local plant-based restaurants.

Unplug electronics when they aren’t in use.

Volunteer for a political campaign for a candidate with an environmental policy platform you support.

Register for One Earth Film Festival’s virtual mini-fest or The Earth Day Film Fest’s “Global Selection” screenings.

Invest in eco-friendly household products.

Learn about birding.

Teach your children about the planet and environmentalism.

Bring plants into your home.

Switch to paperless bank statements and other bills.

Launch a Facebook fundraiser for an environmental organization.

Make your own cleaning products.

Repurpose your food scraps.

Plant a bee garden.

Do a little stargazing.

Make an Earth Day window sign.