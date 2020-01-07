Lawmakers Ask Trump For Disaster Declaration To Help Puerto Rico After Earthquakes

Lawmakers urged President Donald Trump to issue a disaster declaration for Puerto Rico after a series of earthquakes ― the largest early Tuesday ― shook the island, killing at least one person, destroying buildings and causing widespread blackouts.

Puerto Rico’s congressional representative Jenniffer González-Colón, joined by Florida Sens. Marco Rubio (R) and Rick Scott (R), sent a letter to Trump on Tuesday in which they supported Puerto Rican Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced’s request for a disaster declaration in order to get additional federal resources and aid to the island quickly.

Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-N.Y.), who is Puerto Rican, also released a statement urging the president to declare an emergency. “The federal government must learn from the mistakes of the past and respond compassionately and swiftly,” she said.

The Trump administration was widely criticized for its slow response in providing aid to the island after Hurricane Maria hit in 2017. Last year, Trump absurdly claimed that he had “taken better care of Puerto Rico than any man ever.”

The president was informed of Tuesday’s earthquake, the White House told El Nuevo Día, and the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been in touch with Puerto Rico’s governor. FEMA told reporters the request for a disaster declaration was “under consideration.”

FEMA told HuffPost that it had teams on the ground but did not say how many personnel or what support they were providing. Scott said that FEMA had 2,300 staff on the island “ready to support.”

The 6.4 magnitude earthquake that hit Puerto Rico Tuesday morning followed weeks of smaller quakes. Tuesday’s earthquake killed at least one person and injured several others in the southern part of the island. It damaged a major power plant and caused an island-wide blackout.

The electrical authorities said they were gradually restoring power, though several regions remained without it as of midday Tuesday.

Vázquez Garced declared a state of emergency and the island’s financial oversight board released $130 million in emergency funds to go toward recovery efforts. The governor also delayed the opening of schools until Jan. 13 after at least one school collapsed and others were damaged.

Over 300 people took refuge in emergency shelters, the governor said in a press conference early Tuesday. About 300,000 households were without water.

“Everything started to shake really, really hard,” Rebecca García Ortiz, 48, told HuffPost in Spanish of her experience Tuesday morning at her home in Lajas, near Guánica, in southern Puerto Rico.

As objects started to fall off the walls and mirrors shattered on the ground, her 20-year-old son came running to find her. They stood together in a doorway waiting for the shaking to stop.

After the power went out (it was still out in her area as of midafternoon Tuesday), García Ortiz called her husband, who was driving back from San Juan. He said lines at gas stations were terrible.

“There’s a lot of anxiety among the people, a lot of uncertainty,” García Ortiz said, noting the island’s slow recovery after Hurricane Maria, including the monthslong blackouts. “It’s very scary.”

Here are images of the destruction caused by the recent earthquakes in Puerto Rico:

Just arrived in Guanica, Puerto Rico pic.twitter.com/buldW7JlIe — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 7, 2020

Historic church in southwest town of Guayanilla finished in 1902 is destroyed. Nearby, a nearly mile-long line for gas. pic.twitter.com/mjVEO45bof — Dánica Coto (@danicacoto) January 7, 2020

Vamos a apoyar a los Representantes y Alcaldes en lo que podamos para rehabilitar los daños y buscar alternativas viables para prepararnos mejor con el propósito de enfrentar estos eventos. #TemblorPR pic.twitter.com/ash9jj1t9y — Johnny Méndez (@JohnnyMndez36) January 7, 2020

ASSOCIATED PRESS Homes are damaged after an earthquake struck Guánica, Puerto Rico, on Jan. 7, 2020.

Eric Rojas via Getty Images Public school Agripina Seda collapsed in Guánica after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Puerto Rico on Jan. 7, 2020.

Eric Rojas via Getty Images A house is collapsed after a major earthquake hit in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, on Jan. 7, 2020.