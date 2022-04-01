14 Cute Fillers For Kids' Easter Baskets That Aren't Candy

Maybe your child doesn't need another reason to consume sweets. Or perhaps the thought of rummaging through the candy aisle right before Easter doesn't sound appealing to you. Either way, you have options when it comes to filling up your child's Easter basket, and it doesn't always have to include mounds of chocolate and sugar-laden candy. Below, we've rounded up 15 Easter basket fillers that your child will be equally as thrilled to receive — we promise.
1
Just Play Sensory FX Snap Dot Octopus
2
Hot Wheels Color Reveal
3
Fisher-Price Meditation Mouse
4
Musical Eggs
5
Bunny building bricks
6
Schleich Puzzlemals Mix-and Match Animal Toys
7
Original Tamagotchi Flames
8
Nuby Natural Silicone and Wood Teether
9
Dye Works Easter Egg Decorating and Dye Kit
10
Schleich Bayala Easter Egg Surprise Toy
11
UNO All Wild Family Card Game
12
Ohuhu Art Markers Set
13
Melissa & Doug Water Wow
14
Cry Babies Magic Tears Happy Flowers