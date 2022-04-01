Shopping

14 Cute Fillers For Kids' Easter Baskets That Aren't Candy

From fidget toys to miniature figurines, here are treats and toys for your kids' Easter baskets that won't leave them on a sugar high.

Maybe your child doesn't need another reason to consume sweets. Or perhaps the thought of rummaging through the candy aisle right before Easter doesn't sound appealing to you. Either way, you have options when it comes to filling up your child's Easter basket, and it doesn't always have to include mounds of chocolate and sugar-laden candy. Below, we've rounded up 15 Easter basket fillers that your child will be equally as thrilled to receive — we promise.

1
Walmart
Just Play Sensory FX Snap Dot Octopus
If your child is a fan of fidget toys, they'll love these friendly-looking octopus. Though they come in an array of colors and styles, they all feature squishable bodies and suction cups at the end of their tentacles that make for pleasing clicking sounds. Throw 'em into your kids' Easter basket and let the popping begin!
Get it from Walmart for $7.97.
2
Walmart
Hot Wheels Color Reveal
If you have a Hot Wheels-obsessed toddler on your hands, add these color-changing cars to their collection. The race cars are covered in a unique Color Reveal coating that, when activated with water, will shift colors depending on the temperature of the water you're dipping it into. The best part? You can use the round drum as both a dunk tank and storage case.
Get it from Walmart for $21.88.
3
Walmart
Fisher-Price Meditation Mouse
Get your young yogi inspired to flow with this meditation mouse. It's equally as cute as the Easter bunny, and sounds off breathing exercises and physical prompts through a guided meditation practice. Whether your little one is need of a midday reset or a pre-bedtime wind-down routine, this plush toy will instantly relax them.
Get it from Walmart for $29.99.
4
Walmart
Musical Eggs
This five-piece egg shaker set from HABA is not only on theme for Easter, it'll instill a love for music in your little one as well. Each of the rainbow-colored eggs makes a different sound — be it chirping or jingling — while the light blue egg encourages fine motor skills by making a clicking noise when twisted.
Get a 5-pack from Walmart for $34.99.
5
Walmart
Bunny building bricks
Though the step-by-step instructions prompt your child to build a bunny, the options are limitless on what they can create with these Plus-Plus Tube bricks. Whether your kiddo creates a flat or 3D design, they'll be exercising their fine motor skills without even knowing it. And, the assortment of over 70 colored bricks are housed in a slim, travel-friendly container that makes cleanup a breeze.
Get it from Walmart for $20.17.
6
Walmart
Schleich Puzzlemals Mix-and Match Animal Toys
These mismatched animal toys provide endless amounts of silly play and fit perfectly in your child's Easter basket. Each set contains three farm animals and three wild life animals that can be mixed and matched for some seriously good fun — think: the face of a pig on the body of a fox or the face of a tiger on the body of a dog.
Get a 6-piece set from Walmart for $29.99.
7
Walmart
Original Tamagotchi Flames
Yep, they still exist, and they're just as fun to play with as they were in 1997. The Tamagotchis of today feature the same program you know and love as the original, which means your child will have to clean up after it, feed it and even give it medicine. Talk about teaching them responsibility.

Get the Original Tamagotchi Flames from Walmart for $20.
8
Walmart
Nuby Natural Silicone and Wood Teether
This elephant-shaped teether makes it hard to forget your littlest one's Easter basket. Made of a blend of silicone and wood, the teether both soothes sore gums and helps with new teeth that are about to pop out. We love that the design is open in the middle, which fosters motor skills by allowing your child to grab onto it.
Get it from Walmart for $6.97.
9
Walmart
Dye Works Easter Egg Decorating and Dye Kit
Get your child in the Easter spirit with this egg decorating and dye kit. It has everything you need to spruce up your eggs including fun stickers and brightly-colored dye along with an egg dipper, egg stand, and drying tray that keep the activity nice and contained.
Get it from Walmart for $0.98.
10
Walmart
Schleich Bayala Easter Egg Surprise Toy
Adorably cute and incredibly entertaining, these pastel-colored hatchlings provide hours of mythical fun. Your child will have a blast opening up each egg and finding out what surprise is waiting inside — be it a baby dragon or winged kitten.
Get a set of 6 from Walmart for $23.99.
11
Walmart
UNO All Wild Family Card Game
It's a twist on the classic card game, but in all the right ways. Uno's All Wild Family Card Game brings the whole family together and is sure to be a crowd pleaser (even for adults). With Special Action Cards, Wild Forced Swap cards, and Wild Skip Two cards, there's no telling what could happen in the game — the unpredictability is what makes it fun!
Get it from Walmart for $5.97.
12
Walmart
Ohuhu Art Markers Set

Every artist needs a good set of markers, and this 100-piece option from Ohuhu delivers. Each marker features both a broad and fine tip for ultimate precision when it comes to drawing, highlighting, and underlining. Plus, the markers are color-coded and come in a travel-friendly carrying case that makes it a cinch to color on the go.

Get the Ohuhu Art Markers Set from Walmart for $52.

13
Walmart
Melissa & Doug Water Wow
A fan-favorite, Melissa & Doug's Water Wow is sure to catch the attention of little artists and non-artists alike. The coloring board pages reveal colors and patterns when wet, but revert back to blank once dry. To use, simply open the refillable water pen, add water, and let your child run wild coloring.
Get it from Walmart for $7.21.
14
Walmart
Cry Babies Magic Tears Happy Flowers
Keep your kiddo in the spring spirit even after Easter is over with a Happy Flowers Doll from fan-favorite Cry Babies. Each doll is wrapped in pretend cotton candy and boasts a different flower scent. The three flowers on the toy each have hidden happy faces that your child will have to water with the doll's magic tears to reveal. Plus, the toy comes with all the accessories your child needs for playtime fun, including a magic baby bottle, pacifier, necklace, pretend perfume bottle, and watering can.
Get it from Walmart for $12.98.
shoppingKidsEaster

