Thanks to the coronavirus, it’s not likely that you’ll throw a blowout Easter bash in 2021. Unless you and everyone you know has been vaccinated, you probably won’t be bobbing for hard-boiled eggs or sharing bites of Peeps with your pals.

But you know what makes for a great socially distant baked good? Cookies. You take a cookie, you eat a cookie, you’re done with the cookie. No sharing or serving utensils are required.

Below, we’re rounded up some of the cookie recipes we’re looking forward to making over Easter weekend. There’s a no-bake option for those of you who are too tired to turn on the oven. There’s a small-batch option for people who live alone. And there are recipes that use up your leftover Easter candy, like robin’s eggs and jellybeans. We’re especially jazzed about the idea of turning Oreos into adorable little Easter egg balls.