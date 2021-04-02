Food & Drink

12 Easter Cookie Recipes To Bake

Easter desserts don't have to be fussy. Use up your leftover candy and get creative with these cookies.

Thanks to the coronavirus, it’s not likely that you’ll throw a blowout Easter bash in 2021. Unless you and everyone you know has been vaccinated, you probably won’t be bobbing for hard-boiled eggs or sharing bites of Peeps with your pals.

But you know what makes for a great socially distant baked good? Cookies. You take a cookie, you eat a cookie, you’re done with the cookie. No sharing or serving utensils are required.

Below, we’re rounded up some of the cookie recipes we’re looking forward to making over Easter weekend. There’s a no-bake option for those of you who are too tired to turn on the oven. There’s a small-batch option for people who live alone. And there are recipes that use up your leftover Easter candy, like robin’s eggs and jellybeans. We’re especially jazzed about the idea of turning Oreos into adorable little Easter egg balls.

Go pick your favorite!

1
Mini Egg Cookies
This Worthey Life
2
Milk Chocolate Stuffed Peanut Butter Bunny Cookies
Half Baked Harvest
3
Small Batch Easter Cookies
Hummingbird High
4
No Bake Coconut Caramel Nest Cookies
Life, Love and Sugar
5
Jellybean Sugar Cookies
Sally's Baking Addiction
6
Easter Egg Oreo Cookie Balls
Life, Love and Sugar
7
Bird's Nest Funfetti Sugar Cookies
A Classic Twist
8
Easter Egg Sugar Cookies
Sally's Baking Addiction
9
Easter Candy Cookies
Lemon Sugar
10
Easter Egg Blondies
Averie Cooks
11
Bunny Sugar Cookies
Sally's Baking Addiction
12
Spring Decorated Cookies with Buttercream
A Classic Twist
