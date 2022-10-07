Iconic Easter Island Heads Suffer 'Irreparable' Damage After Massive Wildfire

Some of the famed stone heads of Easter Island have been damaged in a massive wildfire.

“The moai are totally charred,” Ariki Tepano, director of the indigenous Ma’u Henua community, said on social media, per the BBC. He called the damage to the sacred monuments “irreparable and with consequences beyond what your eyes can see.”

Easter Island statues damaged by fire https://t.co/Gip3vYB7xX — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 7, 2022

The island, known to its indigenous people as Rapa Nui and in Spanish as Isla de Pascua, is part of Chile. Carolina Perez, the Chilean cultural heritage undersecretary, said the fire ripped through nearly 250 acres, where several hundred moai are located, according to RTE.

Lamentamos este grave incendio en #RapaNui en el volcán Rano Raraku, con afectación al Sitio de Patrimonio Mundial. Hace solo dos días, el fuego arrasó más de 100 hectáreas en la isla. Ofrecemos todo nuestro apoyo al alcalde de @Muni_Rapanui, Pedro Edmuns Paoa. pic.twitter.com/PgVowJbSBA — Carolina Pérez Dattari (@caroperezdattar) October 5, 2022

“The damage caused by the fire can’t be undone,” Pedro Edmunds Pao, mayor of Easter Island, told local media, according to AFP.

The cause of the fire isn’t known.

Numerous famous moai statues irreparably damaged after a forest grass fire swept through Rapa Nui National park in Chile's Easter Island pic.twitter.com/pA9f20RpRM — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) October 7, 2022

“The damage is incalculable because there is no recovery for the cracking of an original and emblematic stone, no matter how many millions of euros or dollars they put into it,” Edmunds Paoa told local Radio Bio Bio, China’s state-run Xinhua news reported.

Forest fires spread across Chile's Easter Island causing damage to sacred Moai statues and affected an area of 60 hectares, authorities said | Read more: https://t.co/DoIaJJUmu7 pic.twitter.com/LnXq71AWXA — RTÉ News (@rtenews) October 7, 2022

Rapa Nui National Park is a protected World Heritage site with a history of human settlement dating back to approximately 300 AD, according to UNESCO. Most of the roughly 900 stone heads the island is known for were created between the 10th and 16th centuries.

It’s not clear how many were damaged in the blaze.

"Es irrecuperable": Moais terminaron totalmente calcinados tras incendios forestales en Rapa Nui https://t.co/NvXtxvDVP1 — BioBioChile (@biobio) October 6, 2022