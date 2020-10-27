You’ve likely learned how to roast butternut squash by now, and maybe you even know that the best way to peel it is by microwaving it and using a vegetable peeler. But if you’re just eating this fall favorite as a side dish, you’re missing out on a wealth of dinner ideas where butternut squash really shines.
Butternut squash’s creamy texture works wonderfully in pasta dishes, lending a velvety density and additional nutritional benefits (it’s particularly high in vitamins A and C). It’s also a great addition to chilis, curries and stews. We’ve gathered our favorite recipes below ― give them a try and you’ll see this squash in a whole new way.
Butternut Baked Ziti
How Sweet Eats
Butternut Squash Quinoa Chili
How Sweet Eats
Creamy Butternut Squash Alla Vodka Pasta
Half Baked Harvest
Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese
Damn Delicious
Chickpea and Butternut Squash Tagine
Sweet Potato Soul
Roasted Butternut Squash Soup
Butter Be Ready
Butternut Squash, Mushroom and Poblano Enchiladas
Completely Delicious
Butternut Squash Broccoli Mac and Cheese
Grandbaby Cakes
Slow Cooker Saucy Thai Butternut Squash Curry with Noodles
Half Baked Harvest
Butternut Squash Pasta Bake
Jessica In The Kitchen
Roasted Butternut Squash and Spinach Lasagna
Half Baked Harvest
Butternut Squash and Lentil Stew
Supper With Michelle
Easy Butternut Squash Shells
How Sweet Eats
Warm Roasted Butternut Squash and Kale Tortellini Salad
Supper With Michelle
Butternut Squash Frittata
Clean Foodie Cravings
Pinto Beans and Butternut Squash Soup
AfroVitalityEats
Creamy Parmesan Orecchiette with Butternut Squash and Broccolini
Pinch of Yum
Rajasthani Butternut and Potato Curry
Feasting At Home
Roasted Butternut Tikka Masala
Feasting From Home
Butternut Squash Carbonara
Damn Delicious
Loaded Butternut Squash Pot Pie
How Sweet Eats
Brown Butter Butternut Squash Pasta
Damn Delicious
Butternut Squash Skillet Lasagna
How Sweet It Is
