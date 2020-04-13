At-home baking is on the rise as we shelter in place during the coronavirus pandemic. And while baking can be therapeutic for those who bake often, it can feel like a terrifying science experiment for those who don’t.
That’s why we’ve gathered 11 recipes that use boxed cake mix, which takes some of the science out of baking. Pre-packaged cake mix already includes the correct ratio of flour, leavener (baking soda and baking powder) and sugar that provides a solid base for a baked dessert.
The recipes below incorporate add-ins that make the mix even better. Think Chocolate Peanut Butter Ooey Gooey Cake, Mounds Bar Chocolate Coconut Cookies, Chocolate Chip Cake Mix Cookies and so much more.
1
Chocolate Peanut Butter Ooey Gooey Cake
I Am Baker
2
Pumpkin BTS (Better Than Sex) Cake
Lemon Sugar
3
Mounds Bar Chocolate Coconut Cookies
Averie Cooks
4
Rolo Cake Mix Cookies
Buns In My Oven
5
Lemon Ooey Gooey Cake
I Am Baker
6
White and Dark Chocolate Cream Cheese Chocolate Cake Bars
Averie Cooks
7
Chocolate Chip Cake Mix Cookies
I Am Baker
8
Mrs. Dill's Chocolate Cake
Brown Eyed Baker
9
Chocolate Cake Mix Cookies
Sally's Baking Addiction
10
Coconut Peanut Butter Magic Cake Bars
Averie Cooks
11
Red Velvet Cake Mix Cookies
Sprinkle Some Sugar