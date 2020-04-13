CORONAVIRUS

11 Easy Baking Recipes Made With Boxed Cake Mix

Baking at home during coronavirus? You don't have to be a pro to make these cookies, cakes and bars.

At-home baking is on the rise as we shelter in place during the coronavirus pandemic. And while baking can be therapeutic for those who bake often, it can feel like a terrifying science experiment for those who don’t.

That’s why we’ve gathered 11 recipes that use boxed cake mix, which takes some of the science out of baking. Pre-packaged cake mix already includes the correct ratio of flour, leavener (baking soda and baking powder) and sugar that provides a solid base for a baked dessert.

The recipes below incorporate add-ins that make the mix even better. Think Chocolate Peanut Butter Ooey Gooey Cake, Mounds Bar Chocolate Coconut Cookies, Chocolate Chip Cake Mix Cookies and so much more.

1
Chocolate Peanut Butter Ooey Gooey Cake
I Am Baker
Get the Chocolate Peanut Butter Ooey Gooey Cake recipe from I Am Baker
2
Pumpkin BTS (Better Than Sex) Cake
Lemon Sugar
Get the Pumpkin BTS Cake recipe from Lemon Sugar
3
Mounds Bar Chocolate Coconut Cookies
Averie Cooks
Get the Mounds Bar Chocolate Coconut Cookies recipe from Averie Cooks
4
Rolo Cake Mix Cookies
Buns In My Oven
Get the Rolo Cake Mix Cookies recipe from Buns In My Oven
5
Lemon Ooey Gooey Cake
I Am Baker
Get the Lemon Ooey Gooey Cake recipe from I Am Baker
6
White and Dark Chocolate Cream Cheese Chocolate Cake Bars
Averie Cooks
Get the White and Dark Chocolate Cream Cheese Chocolate Cake Bars recipe from Averie Cooks
7
Chocolate Chip Cake Mix Cookies
I Am Baker
Get the Chocolate Chip Cake Mix Cookies recipes from I Am Baker
8
Mrs. Dill's Chocolate Cake
Brown Eyed Baker
Get the Mrs. Dill's Chocolate Cake recipe from Brown Eyed Baker
9
Chocolate Cake Mix Cookies
Sally's Baking Addiction
Get the Chocolate Cake Mix Cookies recipe from Sally's Baking Addiction
10
Coconut Peanut Butter Magic Cake Bars
Averie Cooks
Get the Coconut Peanut Butter Magic Cake Bars recipe from Averie Cooks
11
Red Velvet Cake Mix Cookies
Sprinkle Some Sugar
Get the Red Velvet Cake Mix Cookies recipe from Sprinkle Some Sugar
