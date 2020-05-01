Now that people are hunkered down at home during the coronavirus pandemic, it seems like everyone and their mother is baking for self-care. First, home bakers were all about banana bread (and even banana brownies). Then came an obsession with sourdough bread. Then people ran out of flour and turned to flourless dessert recipes and boxed cake mixes. Then they got too tired to bake and made no-bake desserts.
And now, for some reason unknown to man, it’s cheesecake’s turn. While cheesecake may seem intimidating, it doesn’t have to be. We’ve got a range of recipes from very easy (no-bake!) to a little more challenging, but they’re all perfectly doable. Try versions that are classic, vegan or gluten-free, and even cheesecake bars ― go ahead and try what looks good to you.