Easy Cheesecake Recipes To Try At Home

The best recipes for classic cheesecake, no-bake cheesecake, vegan cheesecake and cheesecake bars to satisfy every dessert craving.

Now that people are hunkered down at home during the coronavirus pandemic, it seems like everyone and their mother is baking for self-care. First, home bakers were all about banana bread (and even banana brownies). Then came an obsession with sourdough bread. Then people ran out of flour and turned to flourless dessert recipes and boxed cake mixes. Then they got too tired to bake and made no-bake desserts.

And now, for some reason unknown to man, it’s cheesecake’s turn. While cheesecake may seem intimidating, it doesn’t have to be. We’ve got a range of recipes from very easy (no-bake!) to a little more challenging, but they’re all perfectly doable. Try versions that are classic, vegan or gluten-free, and even cheesecake bars ― go ahead and try what looks good to you.

1
Perfect No-Bake Cheesecake
Sally's Baking Addiction
Get the Perfect No-Bake Cheesecake recipe from Sally's Baking Addiction
2
Classic Cheesecake
Completely Delicious
Get the Classic Cheesecake recipe from Completely Delicious
3
Blueberry Basque Cheesecake
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Blueberry Basque Cheesecake recipe from Half Baked Harvest
4
Japanese Cheesecake
Hummingbird High
Get the Japanese Cheesecake recipe from Hummingbird High
5
Easy Baked Cheesecake (Vegan, Gluten Free)
Minimalist Baker
Get the Easy Baked Cheesecake (Vegan, Gluten Free) recipe from Minimalist Baker
6
Funfetti Cheesecake
Sally's Baking Addiction
Get the Funfetti Cheesecake recipe from Sally's Baking Addiction
7
Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake
The Flour Sack
Get the Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake recipe from The Flour Sack
8
Key Lime Cheesecake
Sally's Baking Addiction
Get the Key Lime Cheesecake recipe from Sally's Baking Addiction
9
No-Bake Eton Mess Berry Cheesecake
Half Baked Harvest
Get the No-Bake Eton Mess Berry Cheesecake recipe from Half Baked Harvest
10
Salted Caramel Popcorn Cheesecake
Becca Bakes
Get the Salted Caramel Popcorn Cheesecake recipe from Becca Bakes
11
Vegan No-Bake Coconut Yogurt Cheesecake
Minimalist Baker
Get the Vegan No-Bake Coconut Yogurt Cheesecake recipe from Minimalist Baker
12
No-Bake Cheesecake
I Am Baker
Get the No-Bake Cheesecake recipe from I Am Baker
13
Blueberry Creme Fraiche Cheesecake
Love and Olive Oil
Get the Blueberry Creme Fraiche Cheesecake recipe from Love and Olive Oil
14
Whipped Lemon Ricotta Cheesecake
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Whipped Lemon Ricotta Cheesecake recipe from Half Baked Harvest
15
Nutella Ganache Covered Cheesecake
Kitchen Confidante
Get the Nutella Ganache Covered Cheesecake recipe from Kitchen Confidante
16
Light and Fluffy Japanese Cheesecake
Becca Bakes
Get the Light and Fluffy Japanese Cheesecake recipe from Becca Bakes
17
No-Bake Cheesecake Jars
Sally's Baking Addiction
Get the No-Bake Cheesecake Jars recipe from Sally's Baking Addiction
18
No-Bake Peanut Butter Cup Cheesecakes (Vegan)
Minimalist Baker
Get the No-Bake Peanut Butter Cup Cheesecakes (Vegan) recipe from Minimalist Baker
19
Butterscotch Graham Cracker Cheesecake Bars
Averie Cooks
Get the Butterscotch Graham Cracker Cheesecake Bars recipe from Averie Cooks
20
White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake Bars
Sally's Baking Addiction
Get the White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake Bars recipe from Sally's Baking Addiction
21
Speculoos Cheesecake Bars
Hummingbird High
Get the Speculoos Cheesecake Bars recipe from Hummingbird High
22
Caramel Apple Cheesecake Bars
Completely Delicious
Get the Caramel Apple Cheesecake Bars recipe from Completely Delicious
23
Blueberry Lemon Cheesecake Bars
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Blueberry Lemon Cheesecake Bars recipe from Half Baked Harvest
24
Snickers Cheesecake Bars
Hummingbird High
Get the Snickers Cheesecake Bars recipe from Hummingbird High
25
Death-By-Chocolate No Bake Cheesecake Bars
Averie Cooks
Get the Death-By-Chocolate No Bake Cheesecake Bars recipe from Averie Cooks
