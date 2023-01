15 Fun Activities That Let Kids Get Crafty Without Destroying Your House

A sticker coloring book

Color without coloring with this set of 500 easy-to-peel stickers. The set comes with four double-sided canvases, making eight pieces of art, and encourages young ones to "paint by number" only with stickers."Little kids yearn to express themselves through artistic means, but the line between art and a major mess is pretty small. This Dot It set is an ideal solution to the mess - lots of colors and creativity, zero mess! There are three sets of ten pages of color stickers in just about every hue imaginable to use on the four double-sided poster pages. The posters have some areas left white for kids to fill in with the stickers. I love that the stickers come in slightly different sizes as well as different shades. There is a lot of room for creativity with this set! I'm going to introduce this activity with a mini introduction to pointillism... I think the combination will make sense to my five year old while encouraging the use of a variety of colors to create new shades. I'm very excited about these activities, and I know my daughter will be, too!" — SnowWyte