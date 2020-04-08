Cooking Easter dinner can be stressful, but it doesn’t have to be. This year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, many of us have more time at home than ever to plan and prepare our meals.

Anyone with an Instant Pot knows that the versatile kitchen appliance can help make dinner prep a whole lot easier. It can speedily cook delicious main entrees, sides and even desserts, which is a big deal on Easter when you have so many dishes to make. The key is finding the right recipes.

We’ve done the legwork and found top-notch Easter recipes from Instant Pot recipe bloggers, who’ve recommended some of their favorites for the holiday. If you’re looking for mains, there are recipes for ham with a golden pineapple glaze, beef short ribs, lemon chicken and lamb shanks. For delectable sides, we’ve got you covered with Easter staples like deviled eggs and dinner rolls, along with veggies like green beans and asparagus with garlic. And of course, we couldn’t forget dessert. Take your pick among white chocolate lemon cheesecake, carrot cake bread pudding or chocolate lava cake.

Happy Easter and happy cooking!

1. Instant Pot Ham with Golden Pineapple Glaze

Amy + Jacky

Get the Instant Pot Ham with Golden Pineapple Glaze recipe from Amy + Jacky.

2. Instant Pot Beef Short Ribs

Wholesome Yum

Get the Instant Pot Beef Short Ribs recipe from Wholesome Yum.

3. Instant Pot Lemon Chicken with Garlic

Life Made Sweeter

Get the Instant Pot Lemon Chicken with Garlic recipe from Life Made Sweeter.

4. Instant Pot Lamb Shank

Amy + Jacky

Get the Instant Pot Lamb Shank recipe from Amy + Jacky.

5. Instant Pot Deviled Eggs

Peas And Crayons

Get the Instant Pot Deviled Eggs with Three Tasty Filling Options recipe from Peas and Crayons.

6. Instant Pot Split Pea Soup with Ham

My Heart Beets

Get the Instant Pot Split Pea Soup with Ham recipe from My Heart Beets.

7. Instant Pot No-Knead Dinner Rolls

Imagelicious

Get the Instant Pot No-Knead Dinner Rolls recipe from Imagelicious.

8. Instant Pot Mac And Cheese

Pip and Ebby

Get the Instant Pot Mac and Cheese recipe from Pip and Ebby.

9. Instant Pot Scalloped Potatoes

Tidbits

Get the Instant Pot Scalloped Potatoes recipe from Tidbits.

10. Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes

Amy + Jacky

Get the Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes recipe from Amy + Jacky.

11. Instant Pot Green Beans

Pip and Ebby

Get the Instant Pot Green Beans recipe from Pip and Ebby.

12. Instant Pot Asparagus with Garlic

Pip and Ebby

Get the Instant Pot Asparagus with Garlic recipe from Pip and Ebby.

13. Instant Pot Carrot Cake Bread Pudding

Imagelicious

Get the Instant Pot Carrot Cake Bread Pudding recipe from Imagelicious.

14. Instant Pot White Chocolate Lemon Cheesecake

Tidbits

Get the Instant Pot White Chocolate Lemon Cheesecake recipe from Tidbits.

15. Instant Pot Chocolate Lava Cake

Amy + Jacky Easter Instant Pot