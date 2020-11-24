Everything Thanksgiving: Get all our Thanksgiving recipes, how-tos and more!

Look, making pie crust can be therapeutic and rewarding, and many bakers find comfort in the ritual of cutting cold butter into flour, gently working it into a ball and rolling it into a perfect disk. But for everyone else, making a pie crust from scratch can be a true nightmare.

If you love the flavors of pie but dread struggling with pie dough that breaks, shrinks and crumbles, fruit crisp is your new best friend. It’s essentially a great big pan full of your favorite pie filling, topped with a somewhat foolproof topping and completely void of pie crust. It’s delicious served warm or cold, and it’s especially good topped with a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream.

Pro tip: Make your crisp topping in advance and store it in an airtight storage bag in the freezer. When you need to make a dessert in a hurry, you’ll be ready.