Food & Drink

Hate Making Pie Crust? Bake These Easy Fruit Crisp Recipes Instead

If making pie crust is your worst nightmare, just make the filling — whether it's apple, pear or pumpkin — and cap it off with a crisp or crumble topping.

Everything Thanksgiving: Get all our Thanksgiving recipes, how-tos and more!

Look, making pie crust can be therapeutic and rewarding, and many bakers find comfort in the ritual of cutting cold butter into flour, gently working it into a ball and rolling it into a perfect disk. But for everyone else, making a pie crust from scratch can be a true nightmare.

If you love the flavors of pie but dread struggling with pie dough that breaks, shrinks and crumbles, fruit crisp is your new best friend. It’s essentially a great big pan full of your favorite pie filling, topped with a somewhat foolproof topping and completely void of pie crust. It’s delicious served warm or cold, and it’s especially good topped with a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream.

Pro tip: Make your crisp topping in advance and store it in an airtight storage bag in the freezer. When you need to make a dessert in a hurry, you’ll be ready.

Check out some of our favorite crisps below, from apple to pear and even pumpkin ― they’re all perfect for Thanksgiving.

1
Slow Cooker Apple Pear Crisp
Damn Delicious
Slow Cooker Apple Pear Crisp from Damn Delicious
2
Bourbon Cherry Crisp
Sally's Baking Addiction
Bourbon Cherry Crisp from Sally's Baking Addiction
3
Pumpkin Crisp
I Am Baker
Pumpkin Crisp from I Am Baker
4
Apple Crisp
Completely Delicious
Apple Crisp from Completely Delicious
5
Sweet Potato Cranberry Crisp
Completely Delicious
Sweet Potato Cranberry Crisp from Completely Delicious
6
Buttery Cherry Berry Skillet Crisp
Half Baked Harvest
Buttery Cherry Berry Skillet Crisp from Half Baked Harvest
7
Cinnamon Apple Pear Crisp
Sally's Baking Addiction
Cinnamon Apple Pear Crisp from Sally's Baking Addiction
8
Pear Walnut Crisp
Completely Delicious
Pear Walnut Crisp from Completely Delicious
9
Homemade Gluten-Free Apple Crisp
Orchids + Sweet Tea
Homemade Gluten-Free Apple Crisp from Orchids + Sweet Tea
10
Simple Oat and Pecan Blueberry Crisp
Pinch Of Yum
Simple Oat and Pecan Blueberry Crisp from Pinch Of Yum
11
Crockpot Caramel Apple Crumble
How Sweet Eats
Crockpot Caramel Apple Crumble from How Sweet Eats
12
Pomegranate Pear Crumble Cups
How Sweet Eats
Pomegranate Pear Crumble Cups from How Sweet Eats
fruitpie crust