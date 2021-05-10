16 Fuss-Free Beauty Products That'll Ease You Back Into Wearing Makeup

Hourglass Cosmetics Velvet Story Lip Cream

If you love a matte lip but don’t love how drying matte liquid lipsticks can be, consider giving this product a try -- it sold out on the Sephora website in 24 hours when it launched in April. “This is truly a new take on matte -- it’s a creamy mousse texture that glides on for a comfortable velvety finish,” Reagan said. “It looks like color floating on the lips, but feels like an emollient cream that never dries out.” For a soft, blurred look, he recommends swiping the color onto your bottom lip, then pressing your lips together. Then, dab with your finger to blend and diffuse the color.