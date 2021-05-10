Style & Beauty

16 Fuss-Free Beauty Products That'll Ease You Back Into Wearing Makeup

Here are some expert-recommended beauty basics for looking polished with minimal effort, from multitasking tints to light foundations.

Many people have opted to go makeup-free during the pandemic, but now that we’re slowly starting to return to a more normal life (or at least we’re leaving the house beyond just essential excursions), you may be reaching for your makeup bag more regularly.

If you’re looking to get back to wearing makeup but preserve a low-maintenance vibe, the list of products below come recommended by beauty influencers and professional makeup artists. You definitely don’t need to wear all of these at once, but choosing a few staples can accentuate your look without requiring you to spend an hour in front of the mirror.

1
Peach & Lily Glass Skin Water-Gel Moisturizer
Peach & Lily
For a glowing, radiant look, this lightweight moisturizer is a great place to start. “For a low-maintenance look I always like to look fresh and of course it all circles back to skin, skin, skin,” makeup artist Nam Vo told HuffPost.

Peach & Lily Glass Skin Water-Gel Moisturizer, $40
2
Too Faced Hangover Replenishing Face Primer
Too Faced
For a long-lasting look, primer is a must. “I love the formulation of Too Faced’s primer because it feels like moisturizer and melts so softly and easily into my skin,” Patrice Grell Yursik, creator of Afrobella.com and HomeCookingCouple.com, told HuffPost. “It’s a softer, gentler primer that still helps to make makeup last.”

Too Faced Hangover Replenishing Face Primer, $35
3
Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40
Supergoop!
“If you’re only going to apply one product to your face, it should be a sunscreen,” Jamie Paige, a Canadian YouTuber and makeup artist, told HuffPost. “Not only does the Glowscreen protect your skin, but it adds a gorgeous subtle glow to your face.” You can wear this tinted sunscreen on its own or use it as a glowy primer underneath your foundation of choice. Vo also recommended this product because of its pearly champagne finish.

Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40, $17-$36
4
Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint
Fenty
“When you want to lightly even out your skin tone (and not feel like you’re wearing anything on your face), this is such an easy product to throw on!” Paige said. The lightweight formula can be applied and blended into the skin using your fingers if you don’t have a brush or sponge handy.

Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint, $29.50
5
Urban Decay Stay Naked The Fix Powder Foundation
Urban Decay
“I love Urban Decay’s Naked foundation line," Yursik said. "They put in work to really expand the shade range and their powder foundation has become a pandemic favorite for me.” If you’re short on time, she notes, you can spot apply as needed to get out the door faster.

Urban Decay Stay Naked The Fix Powder Foundation, $29
6
Clé De Peau Concealer
Clé de Peau
The cult-favorite concealer, which promises a smooth texture and long-lasting full coverage, is a favorite for Vo, who uses the shade Beige. It’s available in two different forms: a concealer stick and a liquid concealer pen with a brush applicator.

Clé De Peau Concealer SPF 25, $73
Clé De Peau Radiant Corrector for Eyes, $65
7
Hourglass Cosmetics Vanish Blush Stick
Hourglass
“This new cream blush glides on with ease and can be applied as a sheer tint or built up for full-color coverage,” Marc Reagan, global director of education, artistry and events for Hourglass Cosmetics, told HuffPost. “It also blurs pores and imperfections, leaving the most seamless, skin-perfecting finish.” To apply, he recommends dotting the blush along your cheekbones and on the apples of the cheeks, then blending back toward the hairline for a smooth, even flush.

Hourglass Cosmetics Vanish Blush Stick, $46
8
It Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Blush
It Cosmetics
For a soft pop of color that seamlessly blends into your skin, this blush is a winner. “I love any one-and-done beauty product, and this blush delivers,” Yursik said. “It’s got a little shimmer and a lot of technology that gives it optical-blurring pigments.”

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Blush, $22
9
Tower 28 Beauty BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm
Tower 28
This balm is available in six shades inspired by the colors of a Santa Monica sunset. Vo recommends pairing the shade Magic Hour (“It’s like a peachy fresh color”) with Tower 28’s Bronzino Illuminating Cream Bronzer in Gold Coast for a fuss-free look. “These products are easy to use -- you don’t have to be a great makeup artist,” she said. “They’re creamy, they’re dewy, and they look great.”

Tower 28 Beauty BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm, $20
10
Clinique Chubby Stick Shadow Tint for Eyes
Clinique
“I feel like the OG Chubby Stick has been forgotten,” Yursik said. “Clinique’s formula is so blendable, and the colors are perfect for subtle glam.” She recommends the shades Whopping Willow or Fuller Fudge for a low-maintenance look that can take you from daytime to evening.

Clinique Chubby Stick Shadow Tint for Eyes, $18.50
11
Kosas 10-Second Eyeshadow
Kosas
“This is one of my all-time favorite eyeshadows,” Paige said. “It’s a water-based, fast-drying and long-wearing liquid eyeshadow that quite literally takes 10 seconds to apply. With one swipe, you get a gorgeous sparkly lid that will last all day.” Her favorite shade, Globe, is a neutral champagne gold that’s perfect for everyday looks.

Kosas 10-Second Eyeshadow, $28
12
Hourglass Cosmetics Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara
Hourglass
“This formula is an instant eye-opener that gives the look of lash extensions with a single coat,” Reagan said. “The easiest way to maximize the lengthening effect is to work the wand from the root of the lashes, sweeping straight up (rather than wiggling) from the underside of the lashes.” For a bolder look, he recommends layering this mascara over your favorite volumizing mascara.

Hourglass Cosmetics Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara, $24.39
13
EM Cosmetics Micro-Fluff Sculpting Brow Cream
EM Cosmetics
From EM Cosmetics, the makeup brand created by OG beauty YouTuber Michelle Phan, this brow product has a small spoolie that’s perfect for a precise application. “I hate fussing over my brows, but I also want them to look groomed and filled in,” Paige said. “This brow cream is the perfect lazy brow day product because it sets your brows in place while also adding fullness and filling them in.”

EM Cosmetics Micro-Fluff Sculpting Brow Cream, $20
14
Glossier Generation G Lipstick
Glossier
For a “your lips but better” look, Vo recommends this sheer matte lipstick in the shade Zip (a poppy red). “It’s a really beautiful color,” she said. Nars Bérénice (a warm brick red) is another no-makeup makeup shade that Vo considers “absolutely gorgeous.”

Glossier Generation G Lipstick, $18
15
Hourglass Cosmetics Velvet Story Lip Cream
Hourglass
If you love a matte lip but don’t love how drying matte liquid lipsticks can be, consider giving this product a try -- it sold out on the Sephora website in 24 hours when it launched in April. “This is truly a new take on matte -- it’s a creamy mousse texture that glides on for a comfortable velvety finish,” Reagan said. “It looks like color floating on the lips, but feels like an emollient cream that never dries out.” For a soft, blurred look, he recommends swiping the color onto your bottom lip, then pressing your lips together. Then, dab with your finger to blend and diffuse the color.

Hourglass Cosmetics Velvet Story Lip Cream, $36
16
Hue Noir Perfect Shine Hydrating Lip Gloss
Hue Noir
“Hue Noir is an independent Black woman-owned brand that makes wonderful lip colors intended for deeper skin tones,” Yursik said. “Maroon at Midnight slides on me so perfectly, it’s become a go-to shade for whenever I need to look polished and put together.”

Hue Noir Perfect Shine Hydrating Lip Gloss, $12
