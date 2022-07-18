Shopping

These 25 Items Will Make Gardening So Much Easier This Summer

Tools, gadgets, and products for lush-looking houseplants and healthy outdoor gardens.
Sally Elshorafa
Let it grow with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Most-Popular-Vegetables-Seeds-Variety/dp/B092NSX94B?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62d08b70e4b0be7955b19b93%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="variety pack of popular fruit and vegetable seeds" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62d08b70e4b0be7955b19b93" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Most-Popular-Vegetables-Seeds-Variety/dp/B092NSX94B?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62d08b70e4b0be7955b19b93%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">variety pack of popular fruit and vegetable seeds</a>,<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Empty-Amber-Glass-Bottles-Labels/dp/B01G98Y1BA?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62d08b70e4b0be7955b19b93%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" an amber plant mister" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62d08b70e4b0be7955b19b93" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Empty-Amber-Glass-Bottles-Labels/dp/B01G98Y1BA?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62d08b70e4b0be7955b19b93%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1"> an amber plant mister</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Miracle-Gro-Indoor-Plant-Spikes-1-1-Ounce/dp/B000HAAOKY?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62d08b70e4b0be7955b19b93%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="growth accelerating food spikes" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62d08b70e4b0be7955b19b93" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Miracle-Gro-Indoor-Plant-Spikes-1-1-Ounce/dp/B000HAAOKY?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62d08b70e4b0be7955b19b93%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">growth accelerating food spikes</a>.
Amazon
Let it grow with this variety pack of popular fruit and vegetable seeds, an amber plant mister and growth accelerating food spikes.

One of summer’s most therapeutic pastimes might just be gardening and plant tending. For those of us that weren’t necessarily blessed with the greenest of thumbs, there’s no shame in enlisting the help of an organic concentration of plant food and fertilizer, a plant-saving soil additive that prevents you from over-or under-watering your plants and an easy-to-use weed pulling tool to keep your green space looking beautiful.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
www.amazon.com
A protective sunhat with a mesh net
Promising review: "I have a large wooded lot and six gardens and LOTS of mosquitoes. I wear this mosquito head net hat when I work in the garden. It is light weight and my view isn’t compromised. I wore it five hours today and I could hear the mosquitoes, but I was totally protected with the hat. No matter how much mosquito repellent you use, the mosquitoes will find the one area in your ear that you missed. With this hat you no longer have that aggravation. A great investment for anyone that spends a lot of time outside. It feels great to win the war with the mosquitoes." — Mary
$19.95 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A four-pack of plant supporters
Promising review: "These plant supports each consist of two semi circles that fit together to encircle the plant. I have two snake plants that are getting taller and needed support. These plant stakes are working perfectly. They can easily be inserted into the soil to the desired height, and the green color obscures their appearance. My plants look prettier and stronger now that they are standing tall." — A.Consumer
$18.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A fruit and veggie gathering tote that doubles as a colander
Promising review: "I have several fruit trees (orange, lemon, tangerine, grapefruit, pomegranate, and persimmons) and so I decided to try out this colander/basket to make the job of collecting fruit a little easier. It does its job well and allows me to easily hose off the fruit after collection. I can’t fill it more than halfway with fruit, though, or else it gets too heavy. It’s also useful to tote the fruits to my workplace and share them with everyone." — Melody R.
$16.75+ at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A garden hose nozzle with nine adjustable spray patterns
Promising review: "This hose-end sprayer appears to be of excellent quality and has a few nice features like extra washers and a quick connect. The feel is good and solid and the grip is good also. The spring action is tight we're hoping this will not lose its spring action in the near future as my old one did. All in all, it appears to be an excellent hose end sprayer." — Klingler LLC.
$15.95 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A set of poison- and pesticide-free insect traps
Promising review: "At first I was hesitant. How could little sticky tabs on a stick control or eradicate my fungus gnat infestation? I had tried various pesticides, but those killed my plants too. So, in desperation, I tried these. They had good reviews and people said they worked wonders. Well, add my name to that list. These things worked fantastically! I bought these on June 28 after battling fungus gnats for months, the problem was only getting worse. It is now August 9, and I can honestly say I haven't seen any gnats in my house flying around. I still keep the tabs out just in case, and occasionally I'll catch one of two, but for the most part they're gone and it's 100% due to these little tabs! And I didn't even use all 7 traps!" — Katheryn Camm


$6.93 at Amazon
6
NOMPI Gloves / Etsy
A pair of gardening gloves with extra long sleeves
NOMPI Gloves is a woman-run small business out of New Jersey that makes garden gloves with long, pretty sleeves. The idea came to founder Lynne Eichenbaum after she contracted poison ivy while tending to her vegetable garden.

Promising review: "Just as pictured. Made well. Great idea. I don’t need expensive leather things. I will get a lot of use of these picking berries and trimming prickly bushes!" —Amy
$22.00 at Etsy
7
www.amazon.com
A battery-powered lawnmower for gas-free landscaping
Promising review: "I have now had this mower for almost a year and it works very well for me. I'm 5'1" and found it difficult to use a regular gas mower, so I researched lawnmowers and found this one. The battery charges pretty quickly. I get a good hour of use before the battery drains. It is relatively lightweight, which is good because then I can maneuver it around my yard easily. Good product!" — Susan M Riley
$232.46 at Amazon (originally $299.99)
8
www.amazon.com
A wall-mounted wooden trellis
The trellis comes in 12 other sizes and the planters are sold separately, in either white or multicolor.

Promising review: "I have a small balcony with two entrances so not a lot of available floor space. By making a vertical garden I can have my fresh herbs without taking up valuable real estate. It goes on a wall by the door that wouldn't have been used otherwise. Plus it looks so pretty! It was very easy to install. With the addition of the hanging planters (sold separately) I love that I can easily take my herbs down to water them or bring into my kitchen to cook with. Looks so classy and functional." — Luna
$65.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A variety pack of 20 popular fruit and vegetable seeds
Each pack includes 1,300+ seeds consisting of zucchini, eggplant, beet, pumpkin, butternut squash, cabbage, bok choy, cauliflower, broccoli, rapini, celery, cucumber, kohlrabi, radish, bell pepper, cayenne pepper, okra, Brussels sprout, beefsteak tomato, and cherry tomato.

Promising review: "I purchased it for my mother as a gift and I absolutely love the product. Huge variety and very affordable price! The package looks great and each seed bag is individually labeled along with a QR that takes you directly to all the information you need pertaining to that type of vegetables. Love it." — V. G

$22.99 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A pair of stainless-steel gardening shears
Promising review: "I needed something sharp and small enough for deadheading smaller blooms but that would also do well with any size of bloom. These are my new favorite pair. They're sharp and easy to use. The small push lock that keeps the blades locked closed is very easy to unlock and relock. I would highly recommend these to any gardener professional or hobbyist like me." — JoJo
$6.99 at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
A pair of supportive waterproof clogs
Available in women's sizes 6–11 and 25 different colors/patterns.

Promising review: "The insoles are removable so you can use your own insoles in these — added bonus. Also the heel area underneath the 'factory' insole is built up some to provide extra cushion in that area. I bought these to use outside in the garden when it is a little too wet so I don't mess up my better shoes. They are a smooth design that should keep my feet clean for quick times outside, yet are a solid design so as to not allow my feet to get dirty and need a foot bath before coming in the house. As well, these shoes will spray off easily when dirty."jamieLeigh
$29.28+ at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
A 24-pack pack of food spikes for fertilizing indoor plants
For best results, replace spikes every 30 days in spring and summer; replace every 60 days in winter and fall.

Promising review: "I swear by these plant food spikes!!! The package says they are for indoor plants, but I actually use them for all of my outdoor plants, especially my herbs. I first tried these after planting some basil and other herbs that seemed to be taking an eternity to grow. I figured I'd give them a try since they were so inexpensive and wow!!!!! Within just a few days, my plants had grown more than double what they had grown in the previous several weeks!! One of my friends (who also enjoys gardening) came over to my house and was in awe of how big and healthy all of my herbs were. When I told her about these spikes, she went straight from my house to purchase some and had the exact same growth results." — GatorDO17
$2.79 at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
An easy-to-use weed puller
Grampa's Gardenware Co. is a small, family-owned business based in Oregon making tools for gardening.

Promising review: "Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weed was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." — JG
$39.99 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A pair of breathable bamboo gardening gloves
Available in four sizes.

Promising review: "Snug fit, very dextrous. I feel very protected from wet soil and yard debris (probably not thorns — haven't pushed it). I really love these gloves for gardening and even for light construction, like sanding wood. Grip's really good and helps me get my hands dirty when I don't really feel like it. No need for a nail brush after gardening with these gloves." — Delayed Gratification
$13.99+ at Amazon
15
Masterclass
A MasterClass with gardening guru Ron Finley
Get a subscription from MasterClass for $15+ (payment scale depends on subscription plan).
$15/month at Masterclass
16
Amazon
A pair of heavy-duty knee pads
Promising review: "These are the best knee pads I have ever used, for sure. Nice and soft feeling. They allow me to stay on my knees for an extended period of time without getting uncomfortable. I have worn them for nine-hour working days without any issues with fit, adjustment, or comfort. If you put them in place they will stay in place. They have great cushioning and are very comfortable, but in my opinion what really makes them better than most other knee pads on the market is the fact that they have two adjustable straps with slip buckles instead of one of the straps being Velcro. You can attach them very easily and because you’re able to tighten them better than Velcro, they will stay in place. The straps are of good elasticity, so they won’t start hurting you even when they are really tight." — Shannon Huett
$25.99 at Amazon
17
WoodNSparksCo / Etsy
Vegetable, fruit, and herb markers
WoodNSparks Co. is a small business based in Montana making wooden garden markers. These are sold individually.

Promising review: "These were great! Perfect size and nice quality. Ordered a variety of different herb and vegetable sticks including some custom and they all came out exactly as ordered and described." —Lauren
$1.75 at Etsy
18
Amazon
A pack of water storing crystals
Promising review: "Love this soil additive! But, be careful to add just a little at a time! I have used this product for the last 15 years, as a High School Horticulture teacher. Really comes in handy when school is closed for the holidays! I could come in once over the holidays and water my plants, and they looked great! I always put some crystals in a bowl, about 2 or 3 tablespoons and add water, to expand them before I add them to the soil. (I’ve cracked a couple of nice pots not doing this.) I also add fertilizer to the water, so the crystals take up the fertilizer as they expand. The crystals release their water to the roots as the plant dries out, so you will see the soil level retreat, an easy cue to add more water!" — Roseann R.
$8.99 at Amazon (originally $12.49)
19
Amazon
A set of three funnels to help you water the soil of very leafy plants
Promising review: "When I saw these I knew I had to give them a try. I have a few plants that are quite lush and always have a difficult time watering them without dripping water onto my floor. Immediately put them to use upon opening the package and they worked like a dream. No dripping water! They are larger than I expected but that works great for me." — C.Brown
$16.90 at Amazon
20
Amazon
A four-pack of ringed stakes for leggy plants
Promising review: "These fit perfectly around most of my indoor plants that need help growing in an upright position. The green color blends in with the plant and you don't even notice it's there. If you are trying to use these for much bigger plants, the cage may not fit around the trunk of your plant." — Melissa M.
$10.99 at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
A waterproof mat to make repotting indoors mess-free
Available in two sizes. (This price is for the 29.5-inch size.)

Promising review: "The is a game changer for someone like me that has a lot of plants (indoor and outdoor!). I always struggled with where to repot my plants that would create the least amount of mess. I mix my own potting medium so it’s really messy. I bought this to contain the mess and it works wonderfully. It’s easy to snap together and made of a very sturdy material. It folds very compact for easy storage." — Nicole
$10.99 at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
A bottle of organic concentrated plant food and fertilizer
Joyful Dirt is a small business based in Portland, Oregon making organic, all-purpose plant food since 2013.

Promising review: "I never write reviews but had to share what a great find this was! I have routinely killed every living plant I've ever brought home. Joyful Dirt has completely changed that. All my plants look full and healthy with little to no effort on my part! I am so amazed that for teacher gifts this year, I am giving terrariums and will include a shaker of Joyful Dirt to go with each. If you have any trouble keeping plants alive, this is the solution." — KB13
$15.95 at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
A small watering can with a pointed spout
Promising review: "This is my ideal watering can for my small apartment full of small plants. The design is beautiful without being overwrought, it's compact enough to sit in a small space on a shelf, and the capacity is generous enough to water several plants before refilling. It also maneuvers easily under a small tap, like in a standard bathroom sink, for easier filling." — L. Smith


$13.59+ at Amazon
24
Bek O'Connell / BuzzFeed
A set of two glass plant misters
Promising review: "Most of my houseplants are from more humid regions, and spraying their leaves helps them look lush and perky, even when the heat or AC is blasting. I know it's pretty weird to be passionate about a spray bottle, but I absolutely need to tell you about this mister. Just holding it in my hands makes me happy. The bottle is made with thick, dark brown glass and the sprayer is a sturdy plastic. The mist itself is evenly dispersed and covers a lot of the leaves' surface at once. Just a few quick sprays will completely douse my lovely green pals. I wish I could hold a ceremony and award this mister a "Best-Made Product Ever" award. My pilea and peace lily would be in attendance and applauding with their little stems. If you love your plants, spoil them with this fantastic mister." – Bek O'Connell, former Buzzfeed editor
$19.98 at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
An adjustable gardening bench
Promising review: "This is great for the garden. Keeps my knees out of the stickers and the padding is very comfortable, helps me get up and down — easy to maneuver around the garden and in between the rows. Haven't tried sitting on it but i'm heavy and this feels very sturdy under me. Pockets deep enough for tools and seed packets, easy to remove and wash if necessary." — Cpt Dragon
$39.99 at Amazon
A jewel tone bouquet with a jungle flair

Dried Floral Arrangements, For When You Can’t Keep Actual Plants Alive

Popular in the Community

shoppingsummerhome and gardenhouse plants

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

You Can Now Dial 988 For Mental Health Help. Here’s What To Know.

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

How To Know When Your Earwax Needs Medical Attention

Food & Drink

This Food Trendologist Knows What We’ll Be Eating Before Anyone Else

Wellness

New Study Reveals The Ages When Drinking May Be The Most Damaging

Style & Beauty

Does Shaving Make Your Hair Grow Back Faster? Experts Unpack 10 Popular Myths.

Work/Life

Should You Accept Stock In Lieu Of A Higher Salary? Financial Experts Weigh In.

Shopping

We're Not Quite Sure Why You Don't Own These 28 Genius Beauty Products Yet

Shopping

This Magic Garden Hose Will Be The Best $35 You'll Spend This Summer

Shopping

47 Products To Soothe Your Deeply Organized Soul

Shopping

If You Hate Wearing Shorts, These 23 Summer Pants Belong In Your Cart

Travel

15 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Tulum

Shopping

This $30 Tool Turns Any Drink Ice Cold In Less Than 60 Seconds

Shopping

29 TikTok Products You’ll Use All Year, But Especially When It’s Hot Out

Shopping

First-Aid Items That'll Get You Ready For Every Kind Of Summer Emergency

Relationships

10 'Pink Flags' To Pay Attention To In Relationships

Work/Life

The Weirdest Things IT Workers Have Found On Company Laptops

Wellness

6 Things Therapists Do When They're Experiencing Body Dysmorphia

Shopping

23 Toys For The Backyard That'll Keep The Kids Entertained For The Rest Of The Summer

Relationships

8 Things Happy Couples Do When They Feel Disconnected

Shopping

Listen Up! These Are The Best Speaker Deals During Amazon Prime Day

Shopping

How To Help 15 Middle School Teachers: Shop Their Amazon Wish Lists

Shopping

Epic Prime Day Deals To Spruce Up Your Home

Shopping

Deals On Deals Alert: 37 Things Under $25 You’ll Want To Buy Before Prime Day's Over

Food & Drink

How To Make A Perfect Negroni, An Easy Drink You Can Definitely Master

Parenting

30 Tweets About The Funny Names Kids Have For Things

Wellness

9 Things Only People With IBS Will Understand

Relationships

7 Things Happy Couples Do After A Fight

Relationships

What Therapists Think Of Staying In A 'So-So' Marriage

Work/Life

5 Signs You're Being Undervalued At Work, And What To Do About It

Shopping

This Jackery Portable Power Station Is 41% Off For Prime Day

Shopping

Now Is Your Chance To Save Over 50% On The 23AndMe Genetic Testing Kit

Shopping

26 Things To Buy On Prime Day That Thousands Of Reviewers Swear By

Shopping

The Internet's Favorite Inflatable Hot Tub Is On Sale For Prime Day

Shopping

This Buzzy Prime Day Skin Care Deal Is Almost Gone For Good

Shopping

Snag A Brand New Keurig Coffee Maker For 54% Off On Prime Day

Travel

There's More To Louisville Than The Kentucky Derby. Here's An Itinerary.

Shopping

The Best Under-$30 Deals To Snag On Amazon Prime Day

Shopping

You Only Have A Few Hours Left To Shop Prime Day's Very Best Deals

Home & Living

This Horrifying Documentary Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now