One of summer’s most therapeutic pastimes might just be gardening and plant tending. For those of us that weren’t necessarily blessed with the greenest of thumbs, there’s no shame in enlisting the help of an organic concentration of plant food and fertilizer, a plant-saving soil additive that prevents you from over-or under-watering your plants and an easy-to-use weed pulling tool to keep your green space looking beautiful.
A protective sunhat with a mesh net
A four-pack of plant supporters
A fruit and veggie gathering tote that doubles as a colander
A garden hose nozzle with nine adjustable spray patterns
A set of poison- and pesticide-free insect traps
A pair of gardening gloves with extra long sleeves
A battery-powered lawnmower for gas-free landscaping
A wall-mounted wooden trellis
A variety pack of 20 popular fruit and vegetable seeds
A pair of stainless-steel gardening shears
A pair of supportive waterproof clogs
A 24-pack pack of food spikes for fertilizing indoor plants
An easy-to-use weed puller
A pair of breathable bamboo gardening gloves
A MasterClass with gardening guru Ron Finley
A pair of heavy-duty knee pads
Vegetable, fruit, and herb markers
A pack of water storing crystals
A set of three funnels to help you water the soil of very leafy plants
A four-pack of ringed stakes for leggy plants
A waterproof mat to make repotting indoors mess-free
A bottle of organic concentrated plant food and fertilizer
A small watering can with a pointed spout
A set of two glass plant misters
An adjustable gardening bench