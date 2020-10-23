This fall, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidelines advising against traditional trick-or-treating “where treats are handed to children who go door to door.” So if COVID-19 has thrown off your normal trick-or-treating routine, why not stay inside and bake some cupcakes?
If you’ve got artistic skills, we’ve got cupcakes that look like mummies, spiders, Frankenstein and brains. If you’re a total disaster of a decorator, there are a few simple ideas that scream Halloween with just the addition of some orange sprinkles or pumpkin candies on top. Whatever your level of ambition this year, there’s a Halloween cupcake for you below.
1
Pumpkin Chip Cupcakes With Brown Sugar Buttercream
Love & Olive Oil
2
Brain Cupcakes
SugarHero
3
5 Ways to Decorate Halloween Cupcakes
Handle the Heat
4
Spiderweb Cupcakes
SugarHero
5
Chocolate Pumpkin Cupcakes
A Classic Twist
6
Halloween Spider Cupcakes
Damn Delicious
7
Crashing Witches Legs Cupcakes
A Spicy Perspective
8
Witch's Bubbling Cauldron
A Spicy Perspective
9
Easy Spooky Double Chocolate Cupcakes
Orchids + Sweet Tea
10
Stuffed Halloween Cupcakes
SugarHero
11
Pumpkin Cupcakes With Candy Cane Buttercream
Grandbaby Cakes