This fall, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidelines advising against traditional trick-or-treating “where treats are handed to children who go door to door.” So if COVID-19 has thrown off your normal trick-or-treating routine, why not stay inside and bake some cupcakes?

If you’ve got artistic skills, we’ve got cupcakes that look like mummies, spiders, Frankenstein and brains. If you’re a total disaster of a decorator, there are a few simple ideas that scream Halloween with just the addition of some orange sprinkles or pumpkin candies on top. Whatever your level of ambition this year, there’s a Halloween cupcake for you below.