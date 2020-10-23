Food & Drink

Easy Halloween Cupcake Ideas For Cute Spooky Treats

The best recipes for fun desserts to make at home, regardless of whether you're skilled at decorating.

This fall, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidelines advising against traditional trick-or-treating “where treats are handed to children who go door to door.” So if COVID-19 has thrown off your normal trick-or-treating routine, why not stay inside and bake some cupcakes?

If you’ve got artistic skills, we’ve got cupcakes that look like mummies, spiders, Frankenstein and brains. If you’re a total disaster of a decorator, there are a few simple ideas that scream Halloween with just the addition of some orange sprinkles or pumpkin candies on top. Whatever your level of ambition this year, there’s a Halloween cupcake for you below.

1
Pumpkin Chip Cupcakes With Brown Sugar Buttercream
Love & Olive Oil
Pumpkin Chip Cupcakes With Brown Sugar Buttercream from Love & Olive Oil
2
Brain Cupcakes
SugarHero
Brain Cupcakes from SugarHero
3
5 Ways to Decorate Halloween Cupcakes
Handle the Heat
5 Ways to Decorate Halloween Cupcakes from Handle the Heat
4
Spiderweb Cupcakes
SugarHero
Spiderweb Cupcakes from SugarHero
5
Chocolate Pumpkin Cupcakes
A Classic Twist
Chocolate Pumpkin Cupcakes from A Classic Twist
6
Halloween Spider Cupcakes
Damn Delicious
Halloween Spider Cupcakes from Damn Delicious
7
Crashing Witches Legs Cupcakes
A Spicy Perspective
Crashing Witches Legs Cupcakes from A Spicy Perspective
8
Witch's Bubbling Cauldron
A Spicy Perspective
Witch's Bubbling Cauldron from A Spicy Perspective
9
Easy Spooky Double Chocolate Cupcakes
Orchids + Sweet Tea
Easy Spooky Double Chocolate Cupcakes from Orchids + Sweet Tea
10
Stuffed Halloween Cupcakes
SugarHero
Stuffed Halloween Cupcakes from SugarHero
11
Pumpkin Cupcakes With Candy Cane Buttercream
Grandbaby Cakes
Pumpkin Cupcakes With Candy Cane Buttercream from Grandbaby Cakes
Food & DrinkRecipesDessertsHalloween cupcakes