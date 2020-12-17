Food & Drink

Easy Holiday Appetizers For A Smaller, More Laid-Back Crowd

Wings, spinach and artichoke dip, nachos, cheese balls and more recipes for a chill celebration at home.

As we all know, this isn’t the year for a black-tie holiday party, a dessert buffet or kissing strangers under the mistletoe. COVID-19 safety guidelines suggest we all stay at home, and honestly, what could be better than that?

Do you really want to eat another crudité served on an endive leaf? Or balance a glass of wine in one hand and your purse under your armpit while trying to eat shrimp off a skewer? And do you really want to eat unidentified cubes of gelée that’ve been handed to you by a server whose hands may or may not have been washed recently?

Nah, us neither. We want big hunks of white bread dunked in a hot casserole dish of spinach-artichoke dip, and we want sticky plates of wings. We want as much at-home comfort food that we can eat in our pajamas, without judgment, as humanly possible.

Let’s take advantage of 2020 and make these cozy, homey appetizers for the holidays. Check out our favorite recipes below.

1
Cheesy Spinach Artichoke Dip
Foodie Crush
Cheesy Spinach Artichoke Dip from Foodie Crush
2
Sticky Asian Chicken Wings
Damn Delicious
Sticky Asian Chicken Wings from Damn Delicious
3
Ham and Swiss Sliders
Damn Delicious
Ham and Swiss Sliders from Damn Delicious
4
Marinated Christmas Cheese
How Sweet Eats
Marinated Christmas Cheese from How Sweet Eats
5
Everything Cheesy Spinach Artichoke Twists
How Sweet Eats
Everything Cheesy Spinach Artichoke Twists from How Sweet Eats
6
Winter Cheese Board
Damn Delicious
Winter Cheese Board from Damn Delicious
7
Baked Brie Puffs with Fruit Preserves and Pistachios
Love & Olive Oil
Baked Brie Puffs with Fruit Preserves and Pistachios from Love & Olive Oil
8
Pizza Cheese Ball
Jeremy Paige
Pizza Cheese Ball from Jeremy Paige for HuffPost
9
Carne Asada Nachos
Damn Delicious
Carne Asada Nachos from Damn Delicious
10
Deviled Crab Dip
How Sweet Eats
Deviled Crab Dip from How Sweet Eats
11
Easy Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Dip
Foodie Crush
Easy Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Dip from Foodie Crush
12
Mexican 7-Layer Dip
Love & Olive Oil
Mexican 7-Layer Dip from Love & Olive Oil
13
Sweet and Savory Cheesy Bacon Wrapped Puff Pastry Twists
Half Baked Harvest
Sweet and Savory Cheesy Bacon Wrapped Puff Pastry Twists from Half Baked Harvest
14
Toasted Sesame Sriracha Deviled Eggs
How Sweet Eats
Toasted Sesame Sriracha Deviled Eggs from How Sweet Eats
15
Mini Pastry Wrapped Cranberry Baked Brie Bites
Half Baked Harvest
Mini Pastry Wrapped Cranberry Baked Brie Bites from Half Baked Harvest
16
French Onion Dip
Foodie Crush
French Onion Dip from Foodie Crush
17
Homemade Cheesy Pizza Rolls
Half Baked Harvest
Homemade Cheese Pizza Rolls from Half Baked Harvest
18
Instant Pot Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Damn Delicious
Instant Pot Spinach and Artichoke Dip from Damn Delicious
