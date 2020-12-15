With COVID-19 restrictions requiring we stay at home and limit holiday celebrations to the people living within our bubbles, we’ve been granted full permission to make a low-key Christmas feast this year.

But that doesn’t mean it has to be any less festive than usual. In fact, it means it can be significantly less stressful ― especially if you make your entire meal on a sheet pan.

We’ve gathered our favorite holiday sheet pan recipes that allow you to cook a simple-but-special holiday meal in your oven, all in one shot. Below you’ll see recipes for turkey, ham, big old slabs of beautiful salmon, roast lamb and more.

You’ll note several are from the Damn Delicious’s Chunga Rhee, who has mastered the art of the sheet pan dinner. She told HuffPost that one of her tricks is actually using two sheet pans in your oven at the same time, not just one: “Using two sheet pans is incredibly helpful so you can group together certain ingredients that cook at a similar time and temperature without overcrowding one single pan. For example, in my Sheet Pan Thanksgiving Dinner, I grouped the Brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes together on one pan, and the turkey breast and stuffing on another.”

She suggested another time-saving technique: “Microwave certain ingredients prior to baking (ex. potatoes or squash), as they would require a little more time in the oven than other ingredients. That way you can pair up select vegetables and have them come out perfectly every time.”