Lovely Little Kitchen Lovely Little Kitchen's Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream Slice Cake

Sometimes you feel like trying, sometimes you don’t. This collection of easy ice cream cake recipes is for those days when you want to be rewarded with the maximum amount of joy for doing the least amount of work.

Ice cream cakes can be complicated, with homemade ice cream and scratch-made cake, but we’re not here for that today. We’re here to toss a few pints of ice cream into our grocery carts, slap ’em into a pan with a few other ingredients and get on our merry way.

A perfect example of an inventive cheat is the Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream Slice Cake (see above) from food blogger Lovely Little Kitchen. Store-bought ice cream sandwiches are layered with a chocolate peanut butter ganache and chocolate ice cream, then coated in whipped cream and frozen in a loaf pan. It’s easy but deceptively impressive-looking once it’s sliced up.

Or check out this Easy Ice Cream Sandwich Cake from Brown Eyed Baker (see below). It’s also made with ice cream sandwiches and just five other ingredients ― caramel sauce, hot fudge, whipped topping, peanuts and maraschino cherries. Slap it together, freeze it and you’re ready to party.

Brown Eyed Baker Brown Eyed Baker's Easy Ice Cream Sandwich Cake