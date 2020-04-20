Since any trip to the grocery store during the coronavirus epidemic can be a little more daunting than usual, it’s significantly easier to prepare your next meal using ingredients you have around the house. Especially if you only need five of them.
And if you have an Instant Pot in the kitchen, it’s even more of a snap. We surveyed some of our favorite Instant Pot bloggers from around the country to share with us their favorite delicious recipes that require five ingredients or less (not including spices). You’ll want to make everything from drinks and appetizers to soups, breakfasts, hearty dinners and even desserts! Here are 15 recipes you need to make in your Instant Pot.
1. Instant Pot Easy Buffalo Chicken Wings
Get the Instant Pot Easy Buffalo Chicken Wings recipe from Tidbits
2. Instant Pot Mac and Cheese
Get the Instant Pot Mac and Cheese recipe from Pinch of Yum
3. Instant Pot Sweet Potatoes
Get the Instant Pot Sweet Potatoes recipe from Pip and Ebby
4. Instant Pot Wasabi Deviled Eggs
Get the Instant Pot Wasabi Deviled Eggs recipe from Dad Cooks Dinner
5. Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes
Get the Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes recipe from Pinch of Yum
6. Instant Pot Kalua Pig
Get the Instant Pot Kalua Pig recipe from Nom Nom Paleo
7. Instant Pot Healthy Chicken Stew
Get the Instant Pot Healthy Chicken Stew recipe from Imagelicious
8. Instant Pot Salmon with Dill
Get the Instant Pot Salmon with Dill recipe from Corrie Cooks
9. Instant Pot Salsa Chicken Tacos
Get the Instant Pot Salsa Chicken Tacos recipe from Nom Nom Paleo
10. Instant Pot Lentil Bolognese Sauce
Get the Instant Pot Lentil Bolognese Sauce recipe from My Heart Beets
11. Instant Pot Potato Curry in Tomato Gravy
Get the Instant Pot Potato Curry in Tomato Gravy recipe from Piping Pot Curry
12. Instant Pot Peanut Butter Banana Oatmeal
Get the Instant Pot Peanut Butter Banana Oatmeal recipe from RainbowPlantLife
13. Instant Pot Hot Chocolate
Get the Instant Pot Hot Chocolate recipe from Pip and Ebby
14. Instant Pot Nutella Cake Bites
Get the Instant Pot Nutella Cake Bites recipe from Imagelicious
15. Instant Pot Cherry Dump Cake
Get the Instant Pot Cherry Dump Cake recipe from Pip and Ebby