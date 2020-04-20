Food & Drink

Easy Instant Pot Recipes You Can Make With 5 Ingredients Or Less

Since a grocery store trip during the coronavirus pandemic is more daunting than usual, here are meals you can make using food items you may have at home.

Since any trip to the grocery store during the coronavirus epidemic can be a little more daunting than usual, it’s significantly easier to prepare your next meal using ingredients you have around the house. Especially if you only need five of them.

And if you have an Instant Pot in the kitchen, it’s even more of a snap. We surveyed some of our favorite Instant Pot bloggers from around the country to share with us their favorite delicious recipes that require five ingredients or less (not including spices). You’ll want to make everything from drinks and appetizers to soups, breakfasts, hearty dinners and even desserts! Here are 15 recipes you need to make in your Instant Pot.

1. Instant Pot Easy Buffalo Chicken Wings

Get the Instant Pot Easy Buffalo Chicken Wings recipe from Tidbits

2. Instant Pot Mac and Cheese

Get the Instant Pot Mac and Cheese recipe from Pinch of Yum

3. Instant Pot Sweet Potatoes

Get the Instant Pot Sweet Potatoes recipe from Pip and Ebby

4. Instant Pot Wasabi Deviled Eggs

Get the Instant Pot Wasabi Deviled Eggs recipe from Dad Cooks Dinner

5. Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes

Get the Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes recipe from Pinch of Yum

6. Instant Pot Kalua Pig

Get the Instant Pot Kalua Pig recipe from Nom Nom Paleo

7. Instant Pot Healthy Chicken Stew

Get the Instant Pot Healthy Chicken Stew recipe from Imagelicious

8. Instant Pot Salmon with Dill

Get the Instant Pot Salmon with Dill recipe from Corrie Cooks

9. Instant Pot Salsa Chicken Tacos

Get the Instant Pot Salsa Chicken Tacos recipe from Nom Nom Paleo

10. Instant Pot Lentil Bolognese Sauce

Get the Instant Pot Lentil Bolognese Sauce recipe from My Heart Beets

11. Instant Pot Potato Curry in Tomato Gravy

Get the Instant Pot Potato Curry in Tomato Gravy recipe from Piping Pot Curry

12. Instant Pot Peanut Butter Banana Oatmeal

Get the Instant Pot Peanut Butter Banana Oatmeal recipe from RainbowPlantLife

13. Instant Pot Hot Chocolate

Get the Instant Pot Hot Chocolate recipe from Pip and Ebby

14. Instant Pot Nutella Cake Bites

Get the Instant Pot Nutella Cake Bites recipe from Imagelicious

15. Instant Pot Cherry Dump Cake

Get the Instant Pot Cherry Dump Cake recipe from Pip and Ebby

