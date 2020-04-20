Since any trip to the grocery store during the coronavirus epidemic can be a little more daunting than usual, it’s significantly easier to prepare your next meal using ingredients you have around the house. Especially if you only need five of them.

And if you have an Instant Pot in the kitchen, it’s even more of a snap. We surveyed some of our favorite Instant Pot bloggers from around the country to share with us their favorite delicious recipes that require five ingredients or less (not including spices). You’ll want to make everything from drinks and appetizers to soups, breakfasts, hearty dinners and even desserts! Here are 15 recipes you need to make in your Instant Pot.

1. Instant Pot Easy Buffalo Chicken Wings

Tidbits

Get the Instant Pot Easy Buffalo Chicken Wings recipe from Tidbits

2. Instant Pot Mac and Cheese

Pinch of Yum

Get the Instant Pot Mac and Cheese recipe from Pinch of Yum

3. Instant Pot Sweet Potatoes

Pip and Ebby

Get the Instant Pot Sweet Potatoes recipe from Pip and Ebby

4. Instant Pot Wasabi Deviled Eggs

Dad Cooks Dinner

Get the Instant Pot Wasabi Deviled Eggs recipe from Dad Cooks Dinner

5. Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes

Pinch of Yum

Get the Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes recipe from Pinch of Yum

6. Instant Pot Kalua Pig

Nom Nom Paleo

Get the Instant Pot Kalua Pig recipe from Nom Nom Paleo

7. Instant Pot Healthy Chicken Stew

HuffPost US

Get the Instant Pot Healthy Chicken Stew recipe from Imagelicious

8. Instant Pot Salmon with Dill

Corrie Cooks

Get the Instant Pot Salmon with Dill recipe from Corrie Cooks

9. Instant Pot Salsa Chicken Tacos

Nom Nom Paleo

Get the Instant Pot Salsa Chicken Tacos recipe from Nom Nom Paleo

10. Instant Pot Lentil Bolognese Sauce

My Heart Beets

Get the Instant Pot Lentil Bolognese Sauce recipe from My Heart Beets

11. Instant Pot Potato Curry in Tomato Gravy

Piping Pot Curry

Get the Instant Pot Potato Curry in Tomato Gravy recipe from Piping Pot Curry

12. Instant Pot Peanut Butter Banana Oatmeal

RainbowPlantLife

Get the Instant Pot Peanut Butter Banana Oatmeal recipe from RainbowPlantLife

13. Instant Pot Hot Chocolate

Pip and Ebby

Get the Instant Pot Hot Chocolate recipe from Pip and Ebby

14. Instant Pot Nutella Cake Bites

Imagelicious

Get the Instant Pot Nutella Cake Bites recipe from Imagelicious

15. Instant Pot Cherry Dump Cake

Pip and Ebby