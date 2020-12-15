Food & Drink

Easy Lasagna Recipes To Make With No-Boil Noodles

Eliminate the messiest part of cooking lasagna by using oven-ready pasta.

Many staples of Italian cuisine are born out of a labor of love ― handmade pastas are meticulously kneaded and and cut, and sauces are slowly simmered for hours. But when you, a home cook, want to slap together an Italian-ish dinner, you don’t necessarily have time for that. Frankly, you may not even have time to boil a pot of lasagna noodles, much less struggle with the slippery ribbons as you lay them out before assembly.

This is where no-boil lasagna noodles come in. In an effort to save our time and energy, the modern food technology gods have created no-boil (sometimes called “oven-ready”) lasagna noodles, which are layered into your dish raw and come out of the oven fully cooked. We did a little research and after asking food scientists and some Italian chefs what they think of the shortcut, the answer is clear: If you’re looking for a reliable alternative to traditional noodles that’s fast and user-friendly, they’re worth it.

But if you’re not a completely confident home cook, you may not trust yourself to replace cooked noodles with no-boil noodles in any old lasagna recipe you find. That’s why we found 12 lasagna recipes that specifically call for no-boil noodles ― they’ve been been tried and tested, and they’ll guarantee a consistent result every time. Go ahead and make life a little easier with these 12 recipes.

1
Pesto Bolognese Lasagna
Half Baked Harvest
Pesto Bolognese Lasagna from Half Baked Harvest
2
Classic Meat Lasagna
Completely Delicious
Classic Meat Lasagna from Completely Delicious
3
Roasted Butternut Squash and Spinach Lasagna
Half Baked Harvest
Roasted Butternut Squash and Spinach Lasagna from Half Baked Harvest
4
Roasted Vegetable Lasagna with Burrata
How Sweet Eats
Roasted Vegetable Lasagna with Burrata from How Sweet Eats
5
The Cheesiest Spinach And Cheese Lasagna
Foodie Crush
The Cheesiest Spinach And Cheese Lasagna from Foodie Crush
6
White Pesto Spinach Lasagna
Half Baked Harvest
White Pesto Spinach Lasagna from Half Baked Harvest
7
Cheese Brussels Sprouts Lasagna
How Sweet Eats
Cheese Brussels Sprouts Lasagna from How Sweet Eats
8
Butternut Squash and Sun-Dried Tomato White Lasagna
Half Baked Harvest
Butternut Squash and Sun-Dried Tomato White Lasagna from Half Baked Harvest
9
Simple Caramelized Butternut Squash and Kale Florentine Lasagna
Half Baked Harvest
Simple Caramelized Butternut Squash and Kale Florentine Lasagna from Half Baked Harvest
10
Classic Lasagna
Grandbaby Cakes
Classic Lasagna from Grandbaby Cakes
11
Lasagna Bolognese
How Sweet Eats
Lasagna Bolognese from How Sweet Eats
12
Chicken, Mushroom and Spinach Lasagna
Completely Delicious
Chicken, Mushroom and Spinach Lasagna from Completely Delicious
Food & DrinklasagnaRecipes