8 Genius Laundry Products To Make Wash Day Less Dreadful

Affresh washing machine tablets

A smelly washing machine means a smelly load of clothes. If you find you often have to rewash loads that still stink after the first cycle, then it might be the machine itself. Popping in a cleaning tablet after wash day will relieve the machine of odor-causing residue that can make the next laundry session a repeat doozy. I use these all the time (plus the Affresh tablets designed for the dishwasher) and my re-wash count is down to zero. Also, you'll be happy to know these precious tablets have an unbelievable 35,000+ reviews on Amazon!"I’ve been using Affresh washer cleaner in our front-loading washing machine ever since we bought it. I don’t really count how many loads of laundry we do, I just usually do it about once a month or so and that usually does the trick.Our washing machine has a washer setting for the tablet, so it does a special wash just for the washer cleaner. I like this because it agitates the tablet until it completely dissolves it, and then it spins the sudsy water for quite some time until the washer is nice and clean.I am really quite happy with the results of this washing machine cleaner. I can always tell when it needs to be cleaned either from the look of the drum or the glass, or sometimes from the way that clothes smell if they are left in the washing machine for a little too long. There are three of us in this household, all adults, and we use the laundry about 3-4 loads per week, so that can give you a gauge at about how often we need to Affresh the washer..." — Noelle