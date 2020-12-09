You don’t need to hear the lecture again about how the holidays are different this year because of COVID-19. You shouldn’t gather, yada, yada, yada ― you’re probably too tired to do the annual cookie exchange anyway. But if Christmas cookies are an important part of the way you celebrate the holidays, there’s a way to keep that tradition alive without expending any energy at all.

No-bake cookies are here to preserve your sanity.

With the help of some sticky raw ingredients (you’ll notice most of these feature peanut butter or almond butter), these no-bake cookies can be thrown together and eaten totally raw. No oven is necessary, so there’s no risk of forgetting there are cookies in the oven and setting off all your smoke detectors. And better yet, there’s no need to wait for them to come out of the oven before you can eat them.