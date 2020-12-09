Food & Drink

Easy No-Bake Christmas Cookie Recipes

Peanut butter cookies, chocolate chip cookies and more holiday treats you can make without an oven.

You don’t need to hear the lecture again about how the holidays are different this year because of COVID-19. You shouldn’t gather, yada, yada, yada ― you’re probably too tired to do the annual cookie exchange anyway. But if Christmas cookies are an important part of the way you celebrate the holidays, there’s a way to keep that tradition alive without expending any energy at all.

No-bake cookies are here to preserve your sanity.

With the help of some sticky raw ingredients (you’ll notice most of these feature peanut butter or almond butter), these no-bake cookies can be thrown together and eaten totally raw. No oven is necessary, so there’s no risk of forgetting there are cookies in the oven and setting off all your smoke detectors. And better yet, there’s no need to wait for them to come out of the oven before you can eat them.

Go forth and ... well, don’t bake.

1
3-Ingredient No-Bake Peanut Butter Cookies
Minimalist Baker
3-Ingredient No-Bake Peanut Butter Cookies from Minimalist Baker
2
Coconut No-Bake Cookies
Minimalist Baker
Coconut No-Bake Cookies from Minimalist Baker
3
No-Bake Peanut Butter Cookies (vegan and gluten-free)
Hummingbird High
No-Bake Peanut Butter Cookies (vegan and gluten-free) from Hummingbird High
4
Chocolate Peanut Butter Stacks
Averie Cooks
Chocolate Peanut Butter Stacks from Averie Cooks
5
Almond Butter No-Bake Cookies
Minimalist Baker
Almond Butter No-Bake Cookies from Minimalist Baker
6
No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars
Completely Delicious
No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars from Completely Delicious
7
Ridiculously Easy No-Bake Peanut Butter Pretzel Cookies
Half Baked Harvest
Ridiculously Easy No-Bake Peanut Butter Pretzel Cookies from Half Baked Harvest
8
Easy No-Bake Chocolate Chip Cookies
Minimalist Baker
Easy No-Bake Chocolate Chip Cookies from Minimalist Baker
9
No-Bake Peanut Butter Cookies
How Sweet Eats
No-Bake Peanut Butter Cookies from How Sweet Eats
10
No-Bake Samoas Cookie Granola Bars
Averie Cooks
No-Bake Samoas Cookie Granola Bars from Averie Cooks
11
No-Bake Peanut Butter Cup Cookies
How Sweet Eats
No-Bake Peanut Butter Cup Cookies from How Sweet Eats
12
Healthy No-Bake Salted Dark Chocolate Chunk Oatmeal Bars
Half Baked Harvest
Healthy No-Bake Salted Dark Chocolate Chunk Oatmeal Bars from Half Baked Harvest
