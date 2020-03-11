Food & Drink

22 Easy Recipes You Can Make With Pantry Staples

Self-quarantining due to the coronavirus? Make these recipes with bread, rice, pasta, tuna, beans and other common ingredients.

If you’re self-quarantined because of the coronavirus outbreak, one of the first things you should do is stock up on all the proper groceries and pantry staples that’ll get you through your long stay at home. The only trouble is, when most of us are faced with shelves full of canned tuna, dried pasta and beans, we can’t possibly imagine turning that into something delicious.

That’s where these recipes come in handy. From pasta salads to soups and sandwich fillings, we found 22 recipes that use the following pantry staples as their foundation:

Pasta: Any shape you want. A self-quarantine isn’t “Top Chef,” so no one is judging whether your pasta is the optimal shape for absorbing your sauce.

Canned tuna fish: Or canned salmon, if you wish! It can be packed in oil or water ― these recipes are versatile enough that you can make anything work.

Canned tomatoes: In this case, it truly doesn’t matter whether they’re diced, crushed or whole (you can always chop the whole ones). Just try to avoid pureed, if possible, since they’re pretty watery. We have a handy guide to which brands taste the best.

Beans: Dried or canned are both fine. Just remember that unless you have an Instant Pot, you’ll likely have to soak dried beans up to a day in advance. Go for black beans, garbanzos, black eyed peas, pintos — honestly anything you like will work for most of these recipes.

Stock/Broth: Chicken is a great choice for meat eaters, and vegetable is obviously best for vegetarians and vegans. Stock is a great tool for taking rice from boring to flavorful.

Rice: Brown has the most fiber, so will keep you feeling full longer. Otherwise, choose whatever you like best, whether it’s sushi rice, white rice, jasmine, basmati, etc.

Bread: Any kind you want! Just consider storing it in the freezer (never the refrigerator) if you think you’ll need to be eating it for longer than a few days.

Jarred pickles, capers, olives and sun-dried tomatoes: These briny ingredients will pack a ton of flavor, so keep plenty handy.

Spices: Dried herbs and spices are what’ll keep all your recipes from tasting the same. Load up on cumin, coriander, red chile flakes, cinnamon, turmeric and more.

Freezer staple: Frozen vegetables. Buy all the frozen peas, carrots, green beans, squash, spinach and other veggies that you love. They’ll freshen up all your recipes and you won’t have to worry about them rotting.

Now go check out the recipes below, and remember to be flexible and creative. If you don’t have a couple ingredients that the recipe calls for, you can likely do just fine without them or find a similar substitute. It’s all up to you! This is one thing you can actually control right now, so enjoy.

1
Pasta, chickpeas and canned tomatoes
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Easiest Tomato Basil Penne with Spicy Italian Chickpeas recipe from Half Baked Harvest
2
Pasta, a jar of sun-dried tomatoes, beans and canned artichokes
Two Peas And Their Pod
Get the Sun-Dried Tomato, White Bean and Artichoke Pesto Pasta Salad recipe from Two Peas and Their Pod
3
Black beans and stock
Two Peas And Their Pod
Get the Easy Black Bean Soup recipe from Two Peas and Their Pod
4
Chickpeas and bread
Peas and Crayons
Get the Garden Vegetable Chickpea Salad Sandwich recipe from Peas and Crayons
5
Lentils, broth, coconut milk and spices
Minimalist Baker
Get the One-Pot Golden Curry Lentil Soup recipe from Minimalist Baker
6
Pasta, canned tomatoes and beans
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Instant Pot Pasta Fagioli recipe from Half Baked Harvest
7
Canned tuna, canned soup, egg noodles, crackers and frozen peas
The Gunny Sack
Get the Tuna Noodle Casserole recipe from The Gunny Sack
8
Pasta, beans, canned tomatoes and spices
Two Peas And Their Pod
Get the One Pot Vegetarian Chili Mac and Cheese recipe from Two Peas and Their Pod
9
Pasta, canned tuna, jarred pickles and jarred capers
Kalyn's Kitchen
Get the Tuna and Macaroni Salad with Dill Pickles, Capers and Green Onions recipe from Kalyn's Kitchen
10
Beans, canned tuna and jarred pepperoncini
Kalyn's Kitchen
Get the Spicy Cannellini Bean Salad with Tuna, Pepperoncini and Parsley recipe from Kalyn's Kitchen
11
Canned tomatoes and canned coconut milk
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Creamy Moroccan Tomato Soup recipe from Half Baked Harvest
12
Beans and rice
Two Peas And Their Pod
Get the Black Bean Skillet Dinner recipe from Two Peas and Their Pod
13
Pasta and jarred sun-dried tomatoes
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Quick Pantry Pasta with Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Burrata recipe from Half Baked Harvest
14
Farro and beans
Gimme Some Oven
Get the Creamy Farro with White Beans and Kale recipe from Gimme Some Oven
15
Pasta, jarred roasted red peppers and white beans
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Roasted Red Pepper Pasta with White Beans and Basil recipe from Half Baked Harvest
16
Beans and rice
Gimme Some Oven
Get the Crock Pot Red Beans and Rice recipe from Gimme Some Oven
17
Pasta, jarred pesto and canned artichokes
Half Baked Harvest
Get the One Pot Creamy Tuscan Pesto and Artichoke Pasta recipe from Half Baked Harvest
18
Canned tuna and beans
Kalyn's Kitchen
Get the Garbanzo and Tuna Salad with Parsley and Red Pepper recipe from Kalyn's Kitchen
19
Canned tomatoes and lentils
Gimme Some Oven
Get the Tomato Lentil Curry recipe from Gimme Some Oven
20
Canned tuna, jarred relish, jarred capers, mayo and mustard
Love and Olive Oil
Get Taylor’s Best Tuna Salad Sandwich recipe from Love and Olive Oil
21
Pasta, canned tuna and jarred olives
Kalyn's Kitchen
Get the Tuna Pasta Salad with Lemon, Green Olives and Cucumbers recipe from Kalyn's Kitchen
22
Refrigerated tortellini, jarred sun-dried tomatoes and canned artichokes
Gimme Some Oven
Get the Tortellini Pasta Salad With Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Artichokes recipe from Gimme Some Oven
Rice Recipes
RecipesCoronavirusFood and Cookinginstant pottuna