21 Rice Recipes To Make From Your Pantry

As news of the coronavirus outbreak escalates, more and more people have been either self-quarantined or urged to work from home, sparking a flurry of panicked shopping for staples like toilet paper, pasta, canned goods, hand sanitizer and soap.

If you’re one of the many people worried about what you can possibly cook with pantry staples, these rice recipes should relieve some pressure. First, make sure you have rice in your pantry, and plenty of it, whether it’s white, brown, basmati or jasmine. Keep in mind that if you’re looking to stay fuller for longer, aim for brown rice over white rice, as it has a higher fiber content.

Regardless of whether there’s a pandemic, rice is always a good thing to have on hand. It’s an affordable, versatile and easy-to-prepare staple that can be transformed into a delicious meal with just a few delicious add-ins. Make sure you keep some flavor-packed ingredients handy, like a jar of kimchi, some sharp cheese, canned pineapple (think fried rice), dried herbs and spices, canned beans and plenty of frozen vegetables.