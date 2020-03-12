Food & Drink

21 Rice Recipes To Make From Your Pantry

Whether you're stuck at home or you're just too busy to shop, keep these rice dishes handy.

As news of the coronavirus outbreak escalates, more and more people have been either self-quarantined or urged to work from home, sparking a flurry of panicked shopping for staples like toilet paper, pasta, canned goods, hand sanitizer and soap.

If you’re one of the many people worried about what you can possibly cook with pantry staples, these rice recipes should relieve some pressure. First, make sure you have rice in your pantry, and plenty of it, whether it’s white, brown, basmati or jasmine. Keep in mind that if you’re looking to stay fuller for longer, aim for brown rice over white rice, as it has a higher fiber content.

Regardless of whether there’s a pandemic, rice is always a good thing to have on hand. It’s an affordable, versatile and easy-to-prepare staple that can be transformed into a delicious meal with just a few delicious add-ins. Make sure you keep some flavor-packed ingredients handy, like a jar of kimchi, some sharp cheese, canned pineapple (think fried rice), dried herbs and spices, canned beans and plenty of frozen vegetables.

Now go stock up, take care of yourself, and try these 21 recipes.

1
Creamy Golden Rice With Spiced Chickpeas
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Creamy Golden Rice With Spiced Chickpeas recipe from Half Baked Harvest
2
Kimchi Fried Rice
Damn Delicious
Get the Kimchi Fried Rice recipe from Damn Delicious
3
Easy Lemon Rice
Foodie Crush
Get the Easy Lemon Rice recipe from Foodie Crush
4
One Pot Creamy Winter Asiago Cheese Rice
Oh, Sweet Basil
Get the One Pot Creamy Winter Asiago Cheese Rice recipe from Oh, Sweet Basil
5
Pineapple Fried Rice
Damn Delicious
Get the Pineapple Fried Rice recipe from Damn Delicious
6
Creamy Cauliflower Garlic Rice
Pinch Of Yum
Get the Creamy Cauliflower Garlic Rice recipe from Pinch of Yum
7
Very Veggie Rice and Beans
Averie Cooks
Get the Very Veggie Rice and Beans recipe from Averie Cooks
8
Creamy Chicken and Rice Bake
Lovely Little Kitchen
Get the Creamy Chicken and Rice Bake recipe from Lovely Little Kitchen
9
Mushroom Rice Pilaf
Savvy Naturalista
Get the Mushroom Rice Pilaf recipe from Savvy Naturalista
10
Carrot-Ginger Brown Rice
The Faux Martha
Get the Carrot-Ginger Brown Rice recipe from The Faux Martha
11
Curried Butternut Squash and Brown Rice Skillet
Naturally Ella
Get the Curried Butternut Squash and Brown Rice Skillet recipe from Naturally Ella
12
Broccoli Cheese Wild Rice Casserole
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Broccoli Cheese Wild Rice Casserole recipe from Half Baked Harvest
13
Cheesy Enchilada Rice Skillet
Damn Delicious
Get the Cheesy Enchilada Rice Skillet recipe from Damn Delicious
14
Freezer Shrimp Fried Rice
Damn Delicious
Get the Freezer Shrimp Fried Rice recipe from Damn Delicious
15
Chipotle Sweet Potato and Brown Rice Egg Skillet
Naturally Ella
Get the Chipotle Sweet Potato and Brown Rice Egg Skillet recipe from Naturally Ella
16
Mexican Rice
Damn Delicious
Get the Mexican Rice recipe from Damn Delicious
17
Brown Rice Greek Salad
The Lemon Bowl
Get the Brown Rice Greek Salad recipe from The Lemon Bowl
18
Easy Brown Rice Risotto With Mushrooms and Fresh Oregano
Cookie + Kate
Get the Easy Brown Rice Risotto With Mushrooms and Fresh Oregano recipe from Cookie + Kate
19
Easy Creamy Crock Pot Chicken and Rice
Lovely Little Kitchen
Get the Easy Creamy Crock Pot Chicken and Rice recipe from Lovely Little Kitchen
20
Chicken and Brown Rice
Martha Stewart
Get the Chicken and Brown Rice recipe from Martha Stewart
21
Fluffy Basmati Rice
Feasting At Home
Get the Fluffy Basmati Rice recipe from Feasting at Home
