Easy Salmon Recipes To Boost Your Health

How to make your salmon dinner more delicious, whether it's roasted, glazed, poached or sautéed.

Salmon is jam-packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which have been said to prevent certain cancers, alleviate depression, boost brain health and give you skin that glows like J. Lo’s (omega-3s calm inflammation, which can lead to a breakdown of collagen and elastin, both of which keep skin looking youthful).

The Harvard School of Public Health suggests eating up to two portions of fish per week to reduce your risk of heart disease by a third. But if you’re stuck on the same old salmon recipe, its strong flavor can be easy to tire of.

That’s why we’ve rounded up our favorite salmon recipes below. There are so many ― we couldn’t narrow it down below 34 ― that are so wide-ranging in flavors, there’s no way you’ll get sick of the fatty fish any time in the next year. There are teriyaki and pomegranate glazes and creamy sauces flavored with spinach-artichoke and dill butter. Take your pick and get cooking.

1
Creamy Spinach and Artichoke Salmon
Half Baked Harvest
2
Easy Poached Salmon with Dill Sauce
Foodie Crush
3
Asian-Glazed Sheet Pan Salmon and Broccoli
Completely Delicious
4
Salmon Bibimbap Korean Rice Bowl
The Woks Of Life
5
Whole30 Salmon With Sweet Spicy Gochujang Glaze
I Heart Umami
6
Pan Roasted Pomegranate Glazed Salmon
Half Baked Harvest
7
Ginger Poached Salmon
No Recipes
8
Honey Sriracha Salmon
All The Healthy Things
9
Teriyaki Salmon
No Recipes
10
Salmon Katsu
No Recipes
11
Sheet Pan Garlic Herb Salmon
Orchids and Sweet Tea
12
Pan-Seared Salmon with Orzo and Asparagus
Butter Be Ready
13
Easy Broiled Salmon
Clean Foodie Cravings
14
Easy Salmon Burrito Bowl
All The Healthy Things
15
30-Minute Salmon Noodle Bowls
Omnivore's Cookbook
16
Crispy Scallion Ginger Salmon
The Woks Of Life
17
Orange Honey Glazed Salmon
Grandbaby Cakes
18
Thai-Style Salmon Curry
Omnivore's Cookbook
19
Steamed Salmon in Black Bean Sauce
Omnivore's Cookbook
20
Coconut Curry Salmon
Pinch Of Yum
21
Sweet and Sour Salmon with Bok Choy
Omnivore's Cookbook
22
Sheet Pan Salmon with Citrus Avocado Salsa
Half Baked Harvest
23
Honey Garlic Salmon
Rasa Malaysia
24
Miso-Glazed Salmon
Rasa Malaysia
25
Air Fryer Salmon Teriyaki
I Heart Umami
26
Hazelnut-Crusted Salmon
Completely Delicious
27
Simplest Lemon-Herb Roasted Salmon
Completely Delicious
28
Garlic Butter Creamed Spinach Salmon
Half Baked Harvest
29
Soy Honey Butter Salmon
Rasa Malaysia
30
Honey Mustard Grilled Salmon with Basil Avocado Sauce
Half Baked Harvest
31
Jerk Salmon with Pineapple Salsa
Grandbaby Cakes
32
Sicilian Style Salmon with Garlic Broccoli and Tomatoes
Half Baked Harvest
33
Baked Salmon with Garlic Butter and Herbs
Whisk It Real Gud
34
Salmon Potato Bake
This Worthey Life
