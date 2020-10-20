The Harvard School of Public Health suggests eating up to two portions of fish per week to reduce your risk of heart disease by a third. But if you’re stuck on the same old salmon recipe, its strong flavor can be easy to tire of.

That’s why we’ve rounded up our favorite salmon recipes below. There are so many ― we couldn’t narrow it down below 34 ― that are so wide-ranging in flavors, there’s no way you’ll get sick of the fatty fish any time in the next year. There are teriyaki and pomegranate glazes and creamy sauces flavored with spinach-artichoke and dill butter. Take your pick and get cooking.