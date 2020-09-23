Easy Sheet Pan Recipes For The Days You're Running On Empty

Chicken, fish, vegetables ... just pop them on a baking tray and your meal is basically ready.

If you’re trying to juggle working from home, teaching from home or just being at home for what feels like 100 years during the pandemic, you may be suffering from cooking burnout. It’s likely you can’t muster the time, resources or energy to make a meal from scratch when it’s so much easier to just rip open a bag of Doritos and collapse on the couch.

But it’d be a shame to miss out on all the home-cooked coziness that fall has to offer, because now’s the perfect time to turn on the oven and fill your house with all kinds of aromas: roasting chicken, sizzling potatoes, bubbling cheese.

If you don’t think you have the energy for that, you need the 16 sheet pan recipes we’ve gathered below. The idea behind sheet pan meals is that you chop up your ingredients, toss them onto the sheet pan and pop them in the oven. When it comes out, dinner is ready and you only have to wash that one sheet pan.

Check out some of our favorites below. There are even soups you can make on a sheet pan (you just toss the ingredients into a blender after they’ve been cooked). We promise, they don’t require that much more work than ordering takeout (and waiting for it, which is truly the hardest part).

1
Sheet Pan Lemon Rosemary Chicken
Damn Delicious
Sheet Pan Lemon Rosemary Chicken from Damn Delicious
2
Fall Nourish Buddha Bowl (All on a Sheet Pan)
Jessica in the Kitchen
Fall Nourish Buddha Bowl from Jessica in the Kitchen
3
Roasted Sweet Potato Soup (Easy Sheet Pan Soup!)
Jessica in the Kitchen
Roasted Sweet Potato Soup from Jessica in the Kitchen
4
Aussie Lamb Sheet Pan Dinner
This Worthey Life
Aussie Lamb Sheet Pan Dinner from This Worthey Life
5
Meatloaf and Potatoes Sheet Pan Dinner
Completely Delicious
Meatloaf and Potatoes Sheet Pan Dinner from Completely Delicious
6
Sheet Pan Pork Chop Bake
Damn Delicious
Sheet Pan Pork Chop Bake from Damn Delicious
7
Sheet Pan Quesadillas
Whisk It Real Gud
Sheet Pan Quesadillas from Whisk It Real Gud
8
Sheet Pan Steak and Fries
Damn Delicious
Sheet Pan Steak and Fries from Damn Delicious
9
Detroit-Style Pepperoni and Pickled Pepper Sheet Pan Pizza
Love and Olive Oil
Detroit-Style Pepperoni and Pickled Pepper Sheet Pan Pizza from Love and Olive Oil
10
Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas
Damn Delicious
Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas
11
One-Pan Maple Teriyaki Tofu & Veggies
Sweet Potato Soul
One-Pan Maple Teriyaki Tofu & Veggies from Sweet Potato Soul
12
Teriyaki Glazed Salmon
First and Full
Teriyaki Glazed Salmon from First and Full
13
Chicken and Vegetables Sheet Pan Dinner
This Worthey Life
Chicken and Vegetables Sheet Pan Dinner from This Worthey Life
14
Sheet Pan Garlic Herb Salmon, Lobster and Veggies
Orchids + Sweet Tea
Sheet Pan Garlic Herb Salmon, Lobster and Veggies from Orchids + Sweet Tea
15
Sheet Pan Buffalo Chicken Nachos
Orchids + Sweet Tea
Sheet Pan Buffalo Chicken Nachos from Orchids + Sweet Tea
16
Sheet Pan Garlic Butter Tilapia
Damn Delicious
Sheet Pan Garlic Butter Tilapia from Damn Delicious
Food & DrinkcookingSheet pan