Let’s face it, by now you’ve had enough coronavirus-era sourdoughs and banana breads to last you a lifetime. If you want to bake something new ― or better yet, not bake anything at all ― we’ve got 31 super-simple dessert ideas for you.

Not everyone’s definition of an “easy” dessert is the same, we know. For one person, easy means baking a cake from scratch without decorating it, while for others it means popping open a plastic cup of instant pudding and dipping in a spoon. (We endorse both.)

The recipes below range in difficulty level, but all offer an easier version of something that could be a whole lot harder. For instance, you’ll see ice cream cakes that are made with store-bought ice cream, tarts made with frozen puff pastry, cheesecakes that require absolutely no baking and cobblers whose ingredients can all be dumped into one big pot.