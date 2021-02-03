Sure, you can pop open a bag of chips and a jar of dip while you watch the Super Bowl, but you can do that any old day. Take advantage of the fact that the Super Bowl falls on a Sunday and put just the tiniest bit of effort into making a sweet, spicy, salt, crunchy snack. (If you’ve never had a handful of warm, spicy snack mix taken straight out of the oven, you’re missing out on one of life’s greatest pleasures.)