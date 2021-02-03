Food & Drink

Easy Super Bowl Snack Mix Recipes To Make On Game Day

Chex mix, popcorn, pretzels, nuts — find out how to turn your snack staples into something sweet, salty and spicy.

Sure, you can pop open a bag of chips and a jar of dip while you watch the Super Bowl, but you can do that any old day. Take advantage of the fact that the Super Bowl falls on a Sunday and put just the tiniest bit of effort into making a sweet, spicy, salt, crunchy snack. (If you’ve never had a handful of warm, spicy snack mix taken straight out of the oven, you’re missing out on one of life’s greatest pleasures.)

You’ve probably got everything you need to make a snack mix in your pantry. The foundation is usually a combination of crackers, cereal, pretzels or popcorn, and it’s dressed with melted butter and some spices from your spice rack. Before you know it, you’ll turn plain old staples into Parmesan Ranch Oyster Crackers, Everything Ranch Cheese and Pretzel Snack Mix, Brown Sugar Sriracha Sesame Popcorn and even Crispy Roasted Chickpeas.

Check out those recipes and more below!

1
Everything Ranch Cheese and Pretzel Snack Mix
Half Baked Harvest
Everything Ranch Cheese and Pretzel Snack Mix from Half Baked Harvest
2
Slow Cooker Parmesan Ranch Oyster Crackers
Damn Delicious
Slow Cooker Parmesan Ranch Oyster Crackers from Damn Delicious
3
Brown Sugar Sriracha Sesame Popcorn
How Sweet Eats
Brown Sugar Sriracha Sesame Popcorn from How Sweet Eats
4
Sweet and Spicy Seasoned Crackers
Half Baked Harvest
Sweet and Spicy Seasoned Crackers from Half Baked Harvest
5
Sweet ‘n’ Savory Roasted Nuts and Pretzels
Half Baked Harvest
Sweet ‘n’ Savory Roasted Nuts and Pretzels from Half Baked Harvest
6
Healthy Snack Mix
How Sweet Eats
Healthy Snack Mix from How Sweet Eats
7
Sweet And Spicy Snack Mix
Completely Delicious
Sweet And Spicy Snack Mix from Completely Delicious
8
The Best Seasoned Pretzels
How Sweet Eats
The Best Seasoned Pretzels from How Sweet Eats
9
Chipotle Caramel Chex Mix
How Sweet Eats
Chipotle Caramel Chex Mix from How Sweet Eats
10
Sweet and Spicy Popcorn
Foodie Crush
Sweet and Spicy Popcorn from Foodie Crush
11
Sweet and Spicy Homemade Snack Mix with Bacon Fat Popcorn
How Sweet Eats
Sweet and Spicy Homemade Snack Mix with Bacon Fat Popcorn from How Sweet Eats
12
Crispy Roasted Chickpeas
Jessica In The Kitchen
Crispy Roasted Chickpeas from Jessica In The Kitchen
13
Ranch Slow Cooker Chex Mix
Oh Sweet Basil
Ranch Slow Cooker Chex Mix from Oh Sweet Basil
14
Maple Nut Snack Mix
Completely Delicious
Maple Nut Snack Mix from Completely Delicious
