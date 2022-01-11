Shopping

16 Easy, Sustainable Home Swaps To Make In The New Year

It's never been easier to incorporate eco-friendly tweaks in our homes, thanks to reusable paper towels, wool dryer balls, stainless steel containers and more.

From left to right: reusable paper towels from Food52, Marius Fabre olive oil soap block from Amazon, Stasher bags from Amazon.

Few things feel better than a home refresh, especially in the new year when we’re looking to reinvigorate old routines. One unexpected but satisfying way to do that is by upgrading everyday household items for their more environmentally friendly counterparts. And not only are eco-friendly products more likely to have a smaller footprint on the planet, but they often are made of better quality materials, so they last longer, work better and are more cost-effective.

Making the switch to simple sustainable household items, like cleaning products or food storage, is easier than you think. Making “green” home swaps contributes to a more eco-friendly lifestyle and is often aesthetically pleasing as well, so you can reap the visual rewards as well as the environmental ones.

And while it’s true that large-scale corporations make up over 70% of global emissions, small, meaningful changes in our own little lives can help us do our own part and give us a sense of control. Some of these products will require a bit of financial investment, but ultimately you save money in the long run by not constantly needing to replenish disposable items. Start with one small thing here or there, and whenever possible, add a new one to your repertoire.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite easy sustainable home swaps like kitchen goods, beauty cotton rounds and even eco-friendly dog waste bags. Start wherever makes sense for you and go from there.

1
Amazon
A set of reusable kitchen "paper" towels
Made of cellulose, unbleached cotton and a natural mineral salt, these If You Care reusable sheets function like paper towels, but with a fraction of the waste. They're absorbent and can be used on surfaces or floors. Each sheet in this three-pack lasts about a week and can then be composted. You'll never go back to traditional paper towels again.

Get them from Food52 for $32.
2
Amazon
A set of kitchen cannisters
Plastic pollution is bad for the planet and our bodies. In an effort to use less plastic, we've found that stainless steel containers are often a great substitution. These Enloy stainless steel canisters are the perfect receptacles for everything including sugar, flour, tea, cookies, spices and much more. This set includes four airtight containers that are more visually appealing than their plastic countertops and keep food nice and fresh.

Get them from Amazon for $28.95.
3
Package Free Shop
A zero-waste dental floss
Made of silk thread coated in candelilla wax, this chemical- and plastic-free dental floss from Package Free Shop keeps your teeth clean, protecting your health and that of the environment.

Get it from Package Free Shop for $6.
4
Amazon
A package of compostable coffee filters
Designed to work just as brilliantly as regular coffee filters, If You Care's compostable filters are unbleached and compostable. It's an easy swap that will make you feel good every morning when you enjoy your daily cup of joe.

Get it from Amazon for $6.19.
5
Amazon
A set of metal chip clips
Upgrade your plastic chip clips to these simple stainless steel clips. They're durable and strong, and will last for years (as long as you don't lose them!)

Get them from Amazon for $10.99.
6
Amazon
A set of beeswax wraps
Bee's Wrap is made of certified organic cotton that can be used to wrap up food, cover dishes and more. This set includes three different sizes so you can use it to store anything from cheese to sandwiches to baguettes. It's a great alternative to cling wrap, foil and even sandwich bags, making it a dreamy sustainable swap.

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
7
Amazon
A set of cloth diapers
Alvababy's reusable, washable cloth diapers are a big way for parents to make the switch to a more sustainable option. It's not for everyone, but if you have a washing machine at home, it's an easy and surprisingly affordable swap (in the long run).

Get them from Amazon for $29.99.
8
Amazon
A ceramic soap dispenser and dish brush
Say goodbye to sponges forever with this Full Circle ceramic soap dispenser and a bamboo handle dish brush. The dish is spring-loaded so you can get the perfect amount of bubbles to make dish washing a breeze.

Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
9
Amazon
A set of wool dryer balls
Keep your clothes nice and soft without having to load up on dryer sheets with Ecoigy's reusable wool dryer balls.

Get them from Amazon for $8.97.
10
Amazon
A set of Stasher bags
Swap those Ziplocs for a set of trusty Stasher storage bags. They're made of food-grade, reusable silicone that can be used for cooking, storing and freezing food. You can even use them in sous vide. This four-pack is leakproof, dishwasher safe and as always, eco-friendly.

Get it from Amazon for $45.96.
11
Amazon
A set of environmentally friendly dog waste bags
No one likes to pick up after their pooch, but we gotta do it! Might as well snag these Earth Rated dog waste bags while you're doing the dirty work.

Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
12
Amazon
A shampoo bar
JR Liggett's all-natural shampoo bars don't require plastic packaging, so you can wash your hair without a clunky bottle that will end up in a landfill. This set of three includes different scents including tea tree and hemp oil, jojoba and peppermint and coconut and argan oil. The nourishing formulas deposit antioxidants and vitamins into the hair and are also free of harmful sulfates.

Get them from Amazon for $24.99.
13
Amazon
A set of glass food storage containers
Ditch the plastic with these Pyrex glass food storage containers. It's an eight-piece oven-safe set that includes BPA-free lids. They're super convenient for meal prep, storage, bringing your lunches to work and much more.

Get them from Amazon for $30.27.
14
Amazon
A French soap block
Aside from being devastatingly chic, the Marius Fabre olive oil soap block is cost-effective, natural and gentle on the environment. It comes with a wire soap cutter so you can split it up among different sinks, or you can plop it on a soap dish and just watch yourself work your way down. It's an easy way to ditch plastic containers — and your hands will thank you for it.

Get it from Amazon for $29.95.
15
Food52
A set of compostable cleaning cloths
Food52's compostable sponge cleaning cloths are all-purpose, eco-friendly substitutions for paper towels, cleaning cloths and sponges. You can rinse and reuse them, then toss them in the compost when they're ready to go. They are made of plant fibers and printed with water-based ink, so they’ll decompose within six weeks.

Get it from Food52 starting at $15.
16
Amazon
A set of reusable cotton rounds
Keep your skin in top shape without adding waste to landfills with Wegreenco's reusable cotton rounds. Made of bamboo cotton, they're great for all skin types and are an easy way to change up your daily routine to make it more sustainable. They're gentle on your skin and on the environment.

Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
