11 Unbelievably Easy Swaps To Be More Eco-Friendly

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Climate change and the environment are front of mind for many people right now. Figuring out how to live a more sustainable lifestyle may seem overwhelming, but there are small changes everyone can make to stop being so wasteful.
From plastic-free shampoo bars to shoes made from recycled materials, there are several ways to make a more eco-friendly home. Check out this list of some of the best reusable products you can use on your journey to becoming more eco-friendly.
Take a look below:
1
Pack your lunch with reusable bags
Amazon
2
Hit the grocery store with reusable produce bags
Amazon
3
Brush up with a more sustainable toothbrush
Quip
4
Brew coffee without the waste
Amazon
5
Ditch cotton balls for these reusable makeup rounds
Amazon
6
Collect your food scraps in a kitchen compost bin
Amazon
7
Clean up with refillable, eco-friendly products
Blueland
8
Make the switch to menstrual cups
Amazon
9
Get purified water without the one-use plastic bottles
Amazon
10
Lather up with shampoo bars
LUSH
11
Rock sustainable sneakers
Allbirds