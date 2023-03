As adorable as kids can be, they can also be a little accident-prone. So although you may have visions of a highly aesthetic catalogue-worthy playroom, maintaining one is an entirely different story — unless, of course, you consider a rug that’s proven to be easy to clean.

There are tons of kid-perfect rugs that are stain-resistant or even entirely machine-washable at storefronts like Amazon and Etsy. And just because they’re easy to care for doesn’t mean they’re not incredibly stylish and adorable look at.

Keep browsing to see some of our favorites in the collection below, which includes customizable options, educational rugs and soft foam runners. Every rug included can handle being thrown in the washing machine.

