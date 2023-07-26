These 11 Pairs Of Packable Shoes Won't Weigh Your Luggage Down

Vivobarefoot

A versatile water shoe

If your travel destination involves outdoor terrain and water activities, these versatile trail shoes are cinch to take with you. Called amphibious by their maker, Vivobarefoot, these shoes are built for everything from sand to rock pools and are designed with a fully flexible sole that feels like you're wearing nothing at all. And because the shoe is so pliable and lightweight, a pair can fit seamlessly in your bag.