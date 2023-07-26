Shopping travelShoespacking

These 11 Pairs Of Packable Shoes Won't Weigh Your Luggage Down

You can totally stuff your bag with these flexible and lightweight sandals, sneakers and flats for men and women.
A foldable pair of leather <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Yosi-Samra-Samara-Metallic-Foldable/dp/B08LJCRBZS?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64bb1e2ce4b0df863210a0e2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="ballet flats" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64bb1e2ce4b0df863210a0e2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Yosi-Samra-Samara-Metallic-Foldable/dp/B08LJCRBZS?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64bb1e2ce4b0df863210a0e2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">ballet flats</a>, flexible <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=81418&afftrack=64bb1e2ce4b0df863210a0e2&urllink=www.suavshoes.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-thezilker-gum" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="sneakers" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64bb1e2ce4b0df863210a0e2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=81418&afftrack=64bb1e2ce4b0df863210a0e2&urllink=www.suavshoes.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-thezilker-gum" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">sneakers</a> from Suavs and a pair of cushioned <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Cushionaire-Womens-recovery-cloud-Comfort/dp/B09CZF1PDR?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64bb1e2ce4b0df863210a0e2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="cloud slides" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64bb1e2ce4b0df863210a0e2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Cushionaire-Womens-recovery-cloud-Comfort/dp/B09CZF1PDR?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64bb1e2ce4b0df863210a0e2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">cloud slides</a>.
As a self-confessed over-packer, those extra pairs of shoes that I insist on cramming into my suitcase are the one thing that always makes my luggage overweight or impossible to close.

If you’re like me and refuse to reassess which shoes are “essential” for travel and which ones are not, consider choosing a pair that are not only cute and functional, but are also designed to be ultra-packable.

After scouring the internet in search of such pairs, I created the upcoming lineup of sandals, sneakers, flats and all-terrain outdoor shoes that are supremely easy to pop in your luggage and travel right along with you.

1
Etsy/ChristinaChristiJls
A thin-profile leather sandal
Handmade in Greece from genuine leather, these gladiator sandals have a space-conscious and slim profile that won't take up space in your suitcase. Available in white, black and tan, these sandals also come with tons of positive reviews attesting to their quality construction and supreme comfort.
$65.94 at Etsy
2
Vivobarefoot
A versatile water shoe
If your travel destination involves outdoor terrain and water activities, these versatile trail shoes are cinch to take with you. Called amphibious by their maker, Vivobarefoot, these shoes are built for everything from sand to rock pools and are designed with a fully flexible sole that feels like you're wearing nothing at all. And because the shoe is so pliable and lightweight, a pair can fit seamlessly in your bag.
Men's: $120 at VivobarefootWomen's: $120 at Vivobarefoot
3
Allbirds
A lightweight pair of cushioned slip-ons
Thoughtfully designed to slip on and go, these breezy sneakers from Allbirds are made with a lightweight eucalyptus tree fiber and a proprietary foam-cushioned midsole that helps to make these shoes as light as possible. They are available in eight colors and sizes for both men and women.
Women's: $100 at AllbirdsMen's: $100 at Allbirds
4
Etsy/Flipsters
A collapsible sandal
These fully foldable sandals come in six colors and can be easily tucked into your purse, weekender bag or luggage while hardly taking up any space at all. Made by a small business in Australia, these shoes also come with their own zippered pouch so you don't have to worry about dirty shoe bottoms touching anything you don't want them to.
$18.35+ at Etsy
5
Zappos
A roll-up trail running shoe
Perfect for trail running, gym-going or long walks, these shoes by Xero are designed to have a barefoot-like feel and fully flexible sole that can roll up for easy packing. They are available in several colors and in sizes for both men and women.
Women's: $89.99 at ZapposMen's $89.99 at Zapppos
6
Amazon
A lightweight and foldable running shoe
Another foldable sneaker option, these running shoes offer a fully flexible sole for uninhibited movement. The uppers are made with a breathable, lightweight mesh to help keep feet cool and a grippy rubber outsole. These come in men's and women's sizes and tons of color combinations.
Men's: $160 at AmazonWomen's: $155 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A pair of foldable leather flats
These sock-style leather ballet flats by Yosi Samara fold neatly into an included dust bag that's perfect for travel. Available in 16 colors and multiple leather types, including suede and patent, these flats also have a cushioned memory foam footbed and an anti-slip rubber outsole.
$98 at Amazon$98 at Nordstrom
8
Amazon
A pair of flip-flops that fold flat
These flip-flops are cleverly designed with a detachable toe piece that allows them to fold completely flat for easy travel. They are made from a lightweight EVA cushioned foam, are water resistant and have plenty of outer sole traction. You can get these in pink, blue and white.
$9.99+ at Amazon
9
Amazon
Light-as-air cloud slides
What these cute and comfy slides lack in a slim profile, they make up for with lightness. A fun take on everyone’s favorite Birkenstocks and cloud slides, these sandals offer a spongy cushioned wear and a non-slip outer sole and are made with a completely waterproof material. They're also available in 26 colors and patterns, and the straps are fully adjustable.
$24.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
Slip-on sneakers that can be packed flat
These soft-knitted slip-on sneakers promise to be so breathable and moisture-wicking, no socks are required to enjoy a comfortable wear. The grippy gum soles are flexible enough to move with your feet and each shoe packs completely flat for easy travel. Available in 10 colors and in sizes for both men and women, these shoes are also machine-washable.
Women's: $95 at SuavsMen's: $95 at Suavs
11
Vivaia
Breathable square-toed flats
Vivai's chic knit flats come in an impressive 37 colors and patterns, wide sizing and a round-toe option. No matter which style you pick, these shoes are made with an antimicrobial and machine-washable material, a cushioned heel and an insole that offers high rebound and arch support for all-day comfort.
$79+ at Vivai
