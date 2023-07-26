These 11 Pairs Of Packable Shoes Won't Weigh Your Luggage Down

As a self-confessed over-packer, those extra pairs of shoes that I insist on cramming into my suitcase are the one thing that always makes my luggage overweight or impossible to close.
If you’re like me and refuse to reassess which shoes are “essential” for travel and which ones are not, consider choosing a pair that are not only cute and functional, but are also designed to be ultra-packable.
After scouring the internet in search of such pairs, I created the upcoming lineup of sandals, sneakers, flats and all-terrain outdoor shoes that are supremely easy to pop in your luggage and travel right along with you.
1
A thin-profile leather sandal
2
A versatile water shoe
3
A lightweight pair of cushioned slip-ons
4
A collapsible sandal
5
A roll-up trail running shoe
6
A lightweight and foldable running shoe
7
A pair of foldable leather flats
8
A pair of flip-flops that fold flat
9
Light-as-air cloud slides
10
Slip-on sneakers that can be packed flat
11
Breathable square-toed flats