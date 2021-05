30 Products For People Who Love Makeup But Suck At Putting It On

A makeup-correcting stick

Perfect for folks with sensitive skin. This lets you avoid having to start from scratch when you color outside your lip liner lines. Plus it doubles — nay, triples — as a lip balm and cuticle oil stick."I've tried just using regular Chapstick or Vaseline before when running into melting makeup especially in public, but i have to say this is the product that works just right for me and beats any of those options and even better is that it's not sticky like my usual vaseline so I can re-apply right away.I put it to the test and decided to try removing thick liquid liner, thin liquid liner and regular pencil liner with some coarse toilet paper. the results are pretty good even with such rough paper. The regular liner and pencil liner came off in one wipe, but it just took a bit more time and wipes to remove the large amount of liner." — Z