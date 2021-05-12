30 Products For People Who Love Makeup But Suck At Putting It On

There’s just something so fun about shopping for new makeup products, opening them up and getting to play around with them. It’s like art for your face! But sometimes, these fun products can be hard to apply. If you’re someone who loves makeup but struggles with putting it on, don’t worry ― we have you covered. Keep on reading to see our picks for foolproof products that’ll have you feeling like a pro in no time.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
A winged eyeliner stamp
An SPF 30 color-correcting treatment
A translucent setting powder
Niacinamide dew drops
A sheer lip color
Or an SPF 15 tinted lip balm
Hands-free eyeshadows shields
A three-pack of makeup sponges
A tinted luminizer stick
A holographic stick
A set of vibrant but blendable highlighters
A bronzing moisturizer
A long-lasting matte liquid lipstick
Oil-blotting sheets
A concealer with an XL applicator
Or a more precise holy grail concealer
A long-lasting eyebrow gel (that's waterproof!)
Or an amazing clear brow fluffer/shaper
A folding, lighted compact
A super simple cream-to-powder eyeshadow stick
A waterproof eyeshadow primer
A universal lip liner
Or this lip liner
A saturated balm stick
A makeup-correcting stick
A makeup-erasing cloth
A double eyeliner pencil in coordinating shades
A universal gloss
An all-in-one formula mascara
A cinch-able cosmetic bag
Fuss-Free Makeup Products