30 Products For People Who Love Makeup But Suck At Putting It On

Eyeshadow shields, redness-canceling moisturizer and cat-eye eyeliner stamps are here to save the day.
By Elizabeth Lilly and Samantha Wieder, BuzzFeed Shopping

There’s just something so fun about shopping for new makeup products, opening them up and getting to play around with them. It’s like art for your face! But sometimes, these fun products can be hard to apply. If you’re someone who loves makeup but struggles with putting it on, don’t worry ― we have you covered. Keep on reading to see our picks for foolproof products that’ll have you feeling like a pro in no time.

1
A winged eyeliner stamp
Amazon
In case you've spent what feels like an eternity working on your flick — to no avail.

Promising review: "I am not one to write reviews often, but this product has exceeded my expectations! I normally use liquid liners such as Kat Von D Tattoo, but this has drastically reduced the time it takes for me to create a winged look! I personally prefer a longer wing, but this stamp provides a template to work with and reduces the amount of time to create ‘sister’ wings — they’re pretty much twins now! The eyeliner pen itself it’s a bit broad for me, but the pigment is great!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $11.97 (available in two sizes).
2
An SPF 30 color-correcting treatment
Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed
It'll help light-complected folks cancel out all sorts of redness thanks to its green-to-beige formula that'll feel oh-so-cool going onto your skin. Some reviewers even use it in lieu of foundation or a BB cream because it works that well.

Promising review: "I honestly can't believe how much I love this stuff. I got a sample of it three days ago and am buying it immediately. I suffer from major redness on and around my nose that, when paired with my uber pale skin, constantly needs to be color corrected. For the last five years I've layered on concealer and color correcting makeup — not anymore! One thin layer of this and I feel totally down for going foundation-free for literally the first time in years. My skin is already thanking me." — KimberlynLouise

Get it from Sephora for $19+ (available in two sizes).
3
A translucent setting powder
Amazon
People of color swear by this because it blends in perfectly with zero flashback and keep your foundation set for the day.

Promising review: "For people of colors. As an African American female, this provides beautiful coverage and smooths out little imperfections. Just a CAVEAT: A little goes a long way." — Bella Cieli Vox

Get it from Amazon for $5.72 (available in six variations, including extra coverage).
4
Niacinamide dew drops
Sephora
It's a multiuse highlighting serum that'll make you look like a better-hydrated version of yourself. You can use it with or without makeup!

Promising review: "Love this stuff! First off, the smell is amazing. Light watermelon scent that doesn’t linger. My face felt so nice and moisturized hours later and my skin had a subtle glow. Perfect for those no makeup days. Will definitely repurchase." — Tahneealexandri

Get it from Sephora for $34.
5
A sheer lip color
Glossier
It's super easy to control (and even layer!!!) and looks like a just-blotted lipstick. It's vegan, hypoallergenic, paraben- and cruelty-free.

Promising review: "I have used generationG for more than two years. I am just amazed at how easy it is to apply, it's very lightweight and does not let your lips dry. Would highly recommend this to my friends. I even got my mom on my side☺️" — Drea

Get it from Glossier for $18 (available in six colors).
6
Or an SPF 15 tinted lip balm
Amazon
It's easy to put on without a mirror, is super moisturizing and has color that tints your lips for the day. If you're afraid of lipstick, this is a safe bet.

Get it from Amazon for $5.99 (available in four colors).
7
Hands-free eyeshadows shields
Amazon
I saw a makeup artist use these on Theresa from "The Real Housewives of New Jersey"she was giving her a seriously smoky eye that had ZERO fallout. So please sign me up.

Promising review: "Shadow Shields are awesome and very simple to use. I use these on my clients all the time! The purpose of this product is to eliminate messy situations with makeup application like smudges, streaks, and shadow fallout. It has become my best friend when creating a perfect winged eyeliner. Ladies are who getting into beauty really would benefit from this a lot. I also like that this product saves me time with my clients and myself. I don't have to worry about being perfect with my eye shadow. TIP: Cut the shadow shields in half to increase longevity. If you doing a more drastic look use a whole shadow shield." — Blossom

Get a pack of 30 from Amazon for $8.89.
8
A three-pack of makeup sponges
Amazon
When damp, these can help blend your foundation into a filter-like finish. Plus, they come with little stands you can park them in after you've washed them.

Promising review: "The blenders are excellent quality, blends my makeup very well. I love the holder as well, never liked the idea of throwing in the blender I use directly on my face in my makeup bag, the holder keeps it clean and away from germs!" — Oneisha

Get them from Amazon for $5.98.
9
A tinted luminizer stick
Joah
You can wear this like foundation, use it as a highlighter or swipe it on to mask undereye circles. It's super creamy and stays put!

Get it from Joah for $15.99 (available in 10 shades).
10
A holographic stick
Sephora
It can serve as both blush and highlighter — because you deserve one simple step that'll make you look like the most glamorous alien supervillain ever. (A look worth trying for every day, to be honest.) This magical stuff easily swipes onto cheeks, eyes or lips and will melt right into your skin.

Promising review: "I am not a highlighter person, but I had to get this product. The color payoff is unbelievable, you get a lot of product for the price, it's easy to apply and the color is so unique." — finessa

Get it from Sephora for $18 (also available in three colors in mini versions).
11
A set of vibrant but blendable highlighters
KimChi Chic
You'll find all sorts of ways to use these. They look bright, but they really do blend well if you're going for something a little more subtle. If you own this, you likely need no other highlighters at your disposal!

Get it from KimChi Chic for $19.
12
A bronzing moisturizer
Nordstrom
You'll want this if you can't quite seem to find the right balance between pallid and orange when applying bronzer. It's tough out there for a building-dweller! Makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury also has an amazing Insta with tons of beautiful before-and-afters that are straight-up radiant. Her product might be the next best thing to having her make up your face for you.

Promising review: "PERFECT MOISTURIZER! This adds just the right tint on the days I do not want to wear full foundation. Lightweight and smells great. It's my new go-to!" — abrow54

Get it from Nordstrom for $40.
13
A long-lasting matte liquid lipstick
Sephora
It could quite possibly be your new go-to because of its velvety texture, handy applicator and stay-put formula.

Get it from Sephora for $24 (available in two metallic shades, and 24 matte shades).
14
Oil-blotting sheets
Amazon
You can keep your foundation looking its best when afternoon shine starts to creep into your look. Plus, the packet takes up just a teensy bit of space in your bag.

Promising review: "I have lived with oily skin my whole life and, when spring and summer arrive, my face is even more oily. These blotting sheets are much better than the ones you get at the drugstore, and I only need to use one sheet for my entire face (as opposed to the two sheets I need to use with other brands)." — Boa C.

Geta pack of 200 from Amazon for $11.95.
15
A concealer with an XL applicator
Amazon
Easily target almost anything you'd like to cover up on your beautiful visage. (Psst ... you can totally get away with skipping foundation thanks to this super blendable stuff.)

Promising review: "Not only is the packaging of this concealer cute and classic, but it also provides really great coverage. You only need to use a little bit to get great coverage, the applicator is great, and I don't have any problems with creasing (although I don't have any fine lines either). If you're wanting a concealer similar to expensive brands but at a drugstore price, you'll like this!" — Kayla Williams

Get it from Amazon for $6 (available in 30 shades).
16
Or a more precise holy grail concealer
@tartecosmetics / https://www.instagram.com/p/BsaqkOTA1lq/
Makeup obsessives have been raving about this since it launched because it's so easy to use and actually stays put. It's full-coverage with a creamy, easy-to-blend formula that's also great for contouring. Reviewers with dry skin suggest making sure to use a moisturizer before applying (though you should be moisturizing anyway!). It's vegan, dermatologist-tested and cruelty-free.

Promising review: "I can't say enough positive things about this concealer! Be sure to apply it with a wet brush/blender and on top of your foundation!!! (it wasn't until recently I realized a lot of women are applying concealer before foundation 😱) Definitely a beauty bag must have!!! ❤️" — RowdyNation#18

Get it from Ulta for $27 (available in 35 shades).
17
A long-lasting eyebrow gel (that's waterproof!)
Amazon
You may have seen this on "Shark Tank" and been considering ever since. 'Tis time.

Promising review: "I love this stuff! I’m one of those people who over-plucked in the past and now can’t get the thick eyebrows I once hated back. It does take practice and a little trial and error to get the perfect brow. I usually keep a Q-tip handy and sometimes have to reshape after I apply. It is waterproof and lasts a few days. I am careful in the shower when washing my face to wash around the brows. Photos are me out for a jog without anything on my brows, second is after delivering my baby — yes. After my water broke, I took a shower and applied my Wunderbrow! Lasted through 12 hours of labor and three days in the hospital. =)" — Tiffany Haney

Get it from Amazon for $22 (available in four colors).
18
Or an amazing clear brow fluffer/shaper
Glossier
Perfect if your brows are already lush, but those lil' hairs never seem to stay put. This legendary brow shaper has been a beauty fiend fave for a few years now.

Promising review: "I have always had trouble getting a brow routine down pat. Most products are too expensive or too time consuming. I make an effort to get my eight hours of beauty sleep every night and so I simply don't have time to have a three-step system for my brows. Since I started using Boy Brow, my brows look amazing every day and it takes a minute or less to get them that way. It is my holy grail brow product and I recommend to everyone." — BenshoffEm

Get it from Glossier for $16 (available in five colors).
19
A folding, lighted compact
Amazon
So you won't have to get too close to the mirror just to touch up your look.

Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in two colors).
20
A super simple cream-to-powder eyeshadow stick
Amazon
In case you watch mesmerizing Insta makeup videos over and over again but aren't sure about dropping $125 on an eyeshadow palette right now.

Promising review: "Oh you better get these. I have been ill and for the first time in my adult life, I couldn't use my hands right to put on eye makeup. I read reviews and thought I will try these. These are amazing. I put it on yesterday. Smooth, easy application. Goes on just as you see color, not too light like others I've tried. It is still on today from my trip yesterday. We were at my doctor and I was so tired I slept with eye makeup on, not unusual, lol. I mean this stays and color for my brown eyes is great!!!" — girlyjohnnie

Get it from Amazon for $14 (available in 16 shades)
21
A waterproof eyeshadow primer
@elizabethmott / https://www.instagram.com/p/BM9ls-Wj9PK/?taken-by=elizabethmott
It'll keep that perfectly blended eyeshadow (LOOK AT YOU!) in place.

Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high end to low... they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. Using this primer, shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I'm lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you Elizabeth Mott for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" — Melissa Mae

Get it from Amazon for $13.48.
22
A universal lip liner
Sephora
Combat feathering and fading without having to match up liners with lippies. It's 2021 — let's not waste our time on that, OK?

Promising review: "I am in love with this lip liner! I have used it with different lipsticks and it works perfectly! Such a life saver — don't waste your money on a a bunch of liners when you can just have this one!" — shoesNrouge

Get it from Sephora for $10.
23
Or this lip liner
Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed
It's soft but saturated enough to fill in your lips and eliminate the need for lipstick! It's especially great for the summer when heat and humidity make it feel like any and all makeup is sliding off your face.

Get it from Sephora for $13 (available in 33 shades).
24
A saturated balm stick
Beauty Pie
It features one-step application for a stunning effect that merely entails coloring in the lines.

Promising review: "I love how easy the Shine Up Sticks are to wear and super comfortable on the Lips, this shade is a beautiful pop of color without being too much." — Niamh

Get it from Beauty Pie for $25 (or a member price of $4.40 with a 3+ month membership, available in seven colors).
25
A makeup-correcting stick
Amazon
Perfect for folks with sensitive skin. This lets you avoid having to start from scratch when you color outside your lip liner lines. Plus it doubles — nay, triples — as a lip balm and cuticle oil stick.

Promising review: "I've tried just using regular Chapstick or Vaseline before when running into melting makeup especially in public, but i have to say this is the product that works just right for me and beats any of those options and even better is that it's not sticky like my usual vaseline so I can re-apply right away.

I put it to the test and decided to try removing thick liquid liner, thin liquid liner and regular pencil liner with some coarse toilet paper. the results are pretty good even with such rough paper. The regular liner and pencil liner came off in one wipe, but it just took a bit more time and wipes to remove the large amount of liner." — Z

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
26
A makeup-erasing cloth
BuzzFeed
Take off a whole face of makeup with just water. This product is environmentally friendly AND super soft on your skin. It launders really well and is big enough to use for a few days before you have to put it in the wash.

Get it from Amazon for $20 (available in several colors). Also check out a three-pack of dupes that work nearly as well but are slightly less gentle for $5.25.
27
A double eyeliner pencil in coordinating shades
C'est Moi
It'll really make your eyes pop when combined. Or just go with one color at a time? Whatever, it's your look! These eyeliners are super smooth and HIGHLY pigmented. They're hypoallergenic, vegan and EWG Verified.

Get it from C'est Moi for $12 (available in six colors).
28
A universal gloss
Fluide
You can add it to lips, eyelids, cheekbones or any other spot where you want to dazzle. It's cruelty-free, vegan, paraben-free and phthalate-free. Plus Fluide is a queer-owned and woman-owned business!

Get it from Fluide for $15 (available in five colors).
29
An all-in-one formula mascara
BH Cosmetics
It'll lengthen and separate lashes, plus stay all day without flaking or smudging.

Promising review: "One of the best mascaras I've ever used. Thick, beautiful lashes that almost resemble false lashes. A remarkable product." — Michele N.

Get it from BH Cosmetics for $9.
30
A cinch-able cosmetic bag
Amazon
You can be a makeup veteran and still make a total mess, but this works as a handy surface to catch spills. Plus, it's machine-washable.

Promising review: "Great for the girl on the go who doesn't always get her makeup on before leaving the house or struggles with finding what you want deep in your purse. No more makeup mess on my passenger's seat and it doesn't go flying when I hit the brakes. Not that I would try to put on makeup while driving. Also easy to grab when going on a vacation." — m.panske

Get it from Amazon for $26.95.
