Easy Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Fall In Love With

Delicious plant-based meal ideas for vegetarians and vegans, or anyone cooking during the meat shortage.

Environmentalists have been urging us to eat less meat for years now, since it’s clear that cutting back on meat consumption is crucial to fighting climate change. And as the coronavirus pandemic brings about meat shortages, it seems like an especially wise time to be a vegetarian.

But many people are taking things one step further and making vegan recipes during the pandemic, cutting out all animal-based foods like eggs and milk, which have been tough to find in grocery stores lately. As we try to make do with available ingredients and also boost our health at a time when self-care is paramount, adopting a vegan diet (or at the very least, eating a few vegan meals every week) is a reasonable option.

But if you’re not used to eating vegan, prepare for your grocery list to look a whole lot different. Forget staples like butter and eggs, because you’ll be replacing them with cashews, healthy oils and specialty vegan substitutes.

Vegan recipes are like all the others ― there are lots of amazing ones, but lots of stinkers, too. We’ve rounded up some of our favorites to take the guesswork out of it. Just make sure you read the ingredients carefully before making your grocery list to ensure you have everything you need on hand. Many foods you think may be vegan actually aren’t, so it’s important to stick to the recipe.

1
Creamy Mushroom and Asparagus Pasta
Minimalist Baker
Get the Creamy Mushroom and Asparagus Pasta recipe from Minimalist Baker.
2
Coconut Curry
Chocolate Covered Katie
Get the Coconut Curry recipe from Chocolate Covered Katie.
3
Sweet Potato Chickpea Buddha Bowl
Minimalist Baker
Get the Sweet Potato Chickpea Buddha Bowl recipe from Minimalist Baker.
4
20-Minute Tofu Stir-Fry
Minimalist Baker
Get the 20-Minute Tofu Stir-Fry recipe from Minimalist Baker.
5
Vegan Pizza
Chocolate Covered Katie
Get the Vegan Pizza recipe from Chocolate Covered Katie.
6
Easy 3-Step Peanut Soba Noodle Bowl with Tofu and Broccoli
Healthy Happy Life
Get the Easy 3-Step Peanut Soba Noodle Bowl with Tofu and Broccoli recipe from Healthy Happy Life.
7
Vegan Green Chili Mac 'n Cheese
Minimalist Baker
Get the Vegan Green Chili Mac 'n Cheese recipe from Minimalist Baker.
8
Easy Chickpea Curry Soup
I Love Vegan
Get the Easy Chickpea Curry Soup recipe from I Love Vegan.
9
Cheesy Pasta Bake
Healthy Happy Life
Get the Cheesy Pasta Bake recipe from Healthy Happy Life.
10
Tofu Noodle Soup
I Love Vegan
Get the Tofu Noodle Soup recipe from I Love Vegan.
11
Easy Tofu Pad Thai
Minimalist Baker
Get the Easy Tofu Pad Thai recipe from Minimalist Baker.
12
Easy Lentil Tacos with Cashew Queso
Connoisseurus Veg
Get the Easy Lentil Tacos with Cashew Queso recipe from Connoisseurus Veg.
13
Easy Vegan 1-Pot Mac And Cheese
I Love Vegan
Get the Easy Vegan 1-Pot Mac And Cheese recipe from I Love Vegan.
14
Easy Vegan Pho
Connoisseurus Veg
Get the Easy Vegan Pho recipe from Connoisseurus Veg.
15
Vegan Collard Green Burritos
Minimalist Baker
Get the Vegan Collard Green Burritos recipe from Minimalist Baker.
16
Creamy Red Pepper Alfredo Pasta
Chocolate Covered Katie
Get the Creamy Red Pepper Alfredo Pasta recipe from Chocolate Covered Katie.
17
Easy Vegan Miso Soup
I Love Vegan
Get the Easy Vegan Miso Soup recipe from I Love Vegan.
18
Vegan Empanadas
Connoisseurus Veg
Get the Vegan Empanadas recipe from Connoisseurus Veg.
19
Easy Vegan Ramen
Minimalist Baker
Get the Easy Vegan Ramen recipe from Minimalist Baker.
20
Easy Vegan And Tofu Black Bean Enchiladas
I Love Vegan
Get the Easy Vegan And Tofu Black Bean Enchiladas recipe from I Love Vegan.
21
Easy Peanut Butter Curry Chickpeas
Healthy Happy Life
Get the Easy Peanut Butter Curry Chickpeas recipe from Healthy Happy Life.
22
Easy Lemon Broccoli Pasta
Connoisseurus Veg
Get the Easy Lemon Broccoli Pasta recipe from Connoisseurus Veg.
23
Cauliflower Alfredo Sauce
Chocolate Covered Katie
Get the Cauliflower Alfredo Sauce recipe from Chocolate Covered Katie.
24
The Best Damn Vegan Nachos
Minimalist Baker
Get the Best Damn Vegan Nachos recipe from Minimalist Baker.
25
Sweet Potato Curry
Connoisseurus Veg
Get the Sweet Potato Curry recipe from Connoisseurus Veg.
26
Hearty Vegetable Stew
Yup, It's Vegan!
Get the Hearty Vegetable Stew recipe from Yup, It's Vegan!
27
Easy Garlic Butter Pasta
Healthy Happy Life
Get the Easy Garlic Butter Pasta recipe from Healthy Happy Life.
28
Classic Vegan Chili (Stove Top or Instant Pot)
Connoisseurus Veg
Get the Classic Vegan Chili recipe from Connoisseurus Veg.
29
Creamy Vegan Garlic Pasta with Roasted Tomatoes
Minimalist Baker
Get the Creamy Vegan Garlic Pasta with Roasted Tomatoes recipe from Minimalist Baker.
30
Vegan Spinach Pesto Pasta
Yup, It's Vegan!
Get the Vegan Spinach Pesto Pasta recipe from Yup, It's Vegan!
31
Easy Masala Lentils
Yup, It's Vegan!
Get the Easy Masala Lentils recipe from Yup, It's Vegan!
32
10-Minute Garlic Sesame Noodles
Yup, It's Vegan!
Get the 10-Minute Garlic Sesame Noodles recipe from Yup, It's Vegan!
33
Garlic Mac 'n Cheese
Minimalist Baker
Get the Garlic Mac 'n Cheese recipe from Minimalist Baker.
