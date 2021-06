33 Incredibly Easy Ways To Get Healthier Hair

Revive the shine that once was with a Elizavecca collagen treatment

It repairs locks that have endured multiple coloring sessions, intense heat tools or sun damage. Because run-your-fingers-through-with-ease hair is back, baby, thanks to five minutes with an enriching formula. Cue slo-mo hair flip. It's packed with protein, Ceramide 3 and collagen so it can work quickly to get your hair shiny and soft.: "My hair is very thick, frizzy, and has a natural wave. Even when I dry it and straighten it, it still just looks dry and poofy. The first time I used this, I wet my hair a bit and let it sit on there for 20 minutes or so, then showered it off and let my hair air dry (which usually ends up in the dreaded frizz). Lo and beholdwhich is really important. The second time I used it, I just put on a little in the shower and let it hang out and rinsed it off at the end, and I got similar results as the first time I left it on for 20 minutes. This stuff is the best hair product I've ever purchased. And you really only need a little bit to get results right after the shower. I've always hated my air-dry natural wave, because of the condition of my hair, butand makes them look shiny and healthy." — TF Check out BuzzFeed's Elizavecca hair treatment review for more info.