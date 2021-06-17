33 Incredibly Easy Ways To Get Healthier Hair

If you’ve ever found yourself wondering how you can get your hair to feel its healthiest but have no idea where to begin, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of quick tips, easy tricks and affordable products that’ll have your locks feeling refreshed and recharged in no time. You can thank us later.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
Target the source of any hair issue with Head and Shoulders
2
Comb a treatment mask through your tresses from root to tip
3
Restore damaged tresses with Verb Ghost Oil
Alice Prendergast / BuzzFeed
4
Master braiding your own hair with an eight-step fishtail braid
5
Balance your scalp's pH levels and promote hair growth with castor oil
6
Reach for a cotton T-shirt to gently dry your hair
7
Or try a super-absorbent and lightweight microfiber towel
8
Take care of natural hair with a weekly or ten-day wash to avoid it from drying out
CBS Productions
9
Use curl-specializing formulas like a hydrating cowash
Jenny Chang / BuzzFeed
10
Don't skip the step of using a heat protectant
11
Familiarize yourself with your hair type
Jenny Chang / BuzzFeed
12
Ditch damage from bleaching and coloring with Olaplex hair repair treatment
Elena Garcia / BuzzFeed
13
Soak up excess oil with dry shampoo powder
14
Go easy on the amount of product you use per wash
15
Deeply cleanse away build up by using Neutrogena's clarifying shampoo
16
Introduce intervals between bleaching by using a purple hair mask
Amazon
17
Achieve beach waves by sectioning off and twisting your (slightly damp) hair before bed
18
Lessen the burden of breakage by switching to a detangling brush
19
Opt to lower the heat setting on your diffuser
20
Tie up tresses with coil hair bands
21
Recharge your tired mane with a 10-in-1 spray
22
Transform your look with a simple yet seriously badass faux hawk
23
Treat overprocessed and overexposed locks to L'Oréal protein recharge
24
Revive the shine that once was with a Elizavecca collagen treatment
25
Consider leaving your hair tools on read and instead, style with a headwrap
Taylor Miller / Jenny Chang / BuzzFeed
26
Make frizzy manes a thing of the past with Garnier leave-in conditioning cream
27
Say "Au revoir!" to dull-looking length thanks to Pantene's deep conditioning treatment
28
Soothe a dry, itchy scalp with a shampoo brush
29
Whip up an at-home remedy that restores damaged strands
Advice From A Twenty Something
30
Snag some affordable flexible curling rods
31
Wear a satin bonnet to bed
32
Procure the help of a deeply nourishing leave-in argan oil treatment
33
Throw your hair up into a quick 'n' easy braided bun
26 Cheap Skincare Products That Actually Deliver Results