Thousand Fell women's lace up shoe

If a shoe that's stain- and odor-resistant sounds like something you need in your life, you're going to want to clear out space in your closet for this pair from Thousand Fell. All of Thousand Fell's shoes are made from recycled bottles, natural rubber and innovative food waste like coconut husk and sugar cane. And you don't have to worry about your feet sweating and stinking up your shoes because the interior mesh liner is coated with aloe vera, which wicks away heat, keeping your feet cool, and the breathable padding is made of castor beans. These shoes come in multiple vibrant colors including orange, green, purple, pink and blue, and in women's 5-10.