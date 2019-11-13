HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change

Amazon Useful sustainable gifts for even the most reluctant of recyclers.

Reduce. Reuse. Recycle. Repeat. This motto is ingrained into some of us just like the “Baby Shark” song is ingrained into many of today’s children (and their parents).

Sure, it can be tiresome to hear time and time again despite the good use of alliteration. But it’s also the rhyme and reason for keeping our earth as clean and green as possible.

Not everyone, however, is as tuned into reusing and recycling. Some need a little nudge towards living a more sustainable lifestyle. But where to begin?

With this in mind, we’ve sourced some top gifts for all of your family members and friends who just don’t know where to start when it comes to making small sustainable tweaks to their lifestyle.