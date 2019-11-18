HuffPost Finds

10 Eco-Friendly Stocking Stuffers Under $20

Fun little gifts for sustainability lovers.

There are eco-friendly stocking stuffers you can grab that won&rsquo;t blow your budget for the season.&nbsp;
Recycle more, use less water, ditch single-use plastics — those are probably the first tips that come to mind when someone asks how to be less wasteful. However, there’s so much more to living a sustainable lifestyle than meets the eye, from learning how to pack a lunch box without plastic to cutting back on meat.

With the holidays on the horizon, it’s easy to ditch your commitment to a waste-free holiday by snagging cheap stocking stuffers and loading up on “more is more” gifts like advent calendars. But, there are eco-friendly stocking stuffers you can grab that won’t blow your budget for the season.

Nudge friends and family toward a more earth-friendly lifestyle this holiday season with this list of eco-friendly stocking stuffers that won’t get tossed out the day after Christmas.

Take a look below:

1
A convenient collapsible water bottle
Amazon
Say goodbye to plastic bottles and hello to this reusable, collapsible bottle. Fold up this silicone bottle in a snap to hit the road while saving space. Get it on Amazon.
2
Get messy with eco-friendly finger paint
Uncommon Goods
Encourage craft time with this eco-friendly finger paint set. These all-natural paints come in resealable pouches and are made up of ingredients like red cabbage and purple sweet potato. Get it on Uncommon Goods.
3
Try a few meatless meals with a vegetarian cookbook
Amazon
Research has shown that avoiding meat and dairy is one of the biggest ways to make a sustainable impact on the environment. You don’t have to go totally vegan — but substituting a few meals per week or month can add up. Get them inspired with this fuss free veggie cookbook. Get it on Amazon.
4
Stash snacks with a beeswax food wrap
Amazon
These beeswax food wraps can be used over and over to wrap leftover pizza, fresh fruits or veggies, trail mix — you name it. Get it on Amazon.
5
Grab a cute tote bag
Etsy
Tote bags are a great alternative to plastic shopping bags , and these days you can find them in countless cute designs and patterns. Get it on Etsy.
6
Try a monthly seed club
CrateJoy
Avoid plastic packaging at the store and grow your own mini urban farm with this seed club subscription. Buy the first month for a friend or family member to get them started. Get it at CrateJoy.
7
Ramp up the class with a bamboo razor
Amazon
This bamboo razor is both chic and durable — you only need to replace and the blade when it becomes dull (just look up the rules for recycling razors!). Ideal for both ladies and gentlemen. Get it on Amazon.
8
Easy-to-use tea infusers
Amazon
These tea infusers are practical and easy to use for tea lovers. Instead of buying paper tea bags, just place loose-leaf tea of your choice in the container and steep. Get it on Amazon.
9
Gift a beautiful wooden puzzle
BeginAgain Toys
BeginAgain creates toys “from plants instead of plastics.” This cute elephant family puzzle is made from sustainably harvested rubberwood and is perfect for ages 2 and up. Get it on Amazon .
10
Stay fresh with shampoo bars
LUSH
These Lush shampoo bars are perfect to leave in the shower, stash in a gym bag or toss in your carry-on. Browse for a variety of people — from those with curly hair to color-treated hair. Plus, each bar packs up to 80 shampoo sessions. Get it at Lush .
