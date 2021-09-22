Jill Razor

Jill Razor

When we think of exfoliating our skin, what comes to mind? Scrubs, pumice stones, etc., right? But what if a razor can help exfoliate our skin while we shave and also act as a primer for our makeup? “This brand allows you to get more mileage out of your current skin care routine, meaning you get better results while using less of the products. This helps facilitate sustainability by throwing away less product packaging,” said Dustin Portela, a board certified dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon. The innovative blade design is ideal for a woman’s face, and is petite enough to use on eyebrows, upper lips and nose tip. The bigger blade and the Jill wide blade are creatively designed for the entire face and neck. “The device’s recyclable model is for the consumers who are interested in avoiding the disposable plastic razors on the market,” Portela explained.