EntertainmentThe Oscars

Ed Begley Jr. And His Daughter Hayden Continue Adorable Tradition At Oscars

The actor and his daughter didn't hide how they arrived at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday.
Ben Blanchet

Veteran Hollywood actor Ed Begley Jr. and his daughter Hayden Carson Begley put their subway cards on full display after arriving at the Oscars’ champagne carpet on Sunday.

Begley, whose father won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1962, continued an Oscars tradition with his daughter as the two took the subway train to the ceremony.

Ed Begley Jr. (left) and Hayden Carson Begley arrive at the Oscars on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
AP Photo/Ashley Landis

The actor and his daughter reportedly have to walk from a nearby station to the Oscars, as the station under the venue is typically closed for the ceremony.

Begley, a longtime environmental activist, has found other alternatives to using limos to attend the Oscars in the past.

He shared how he used a solar-charged electric vehicle to attend the Oscars in 2020.

Begley, rain and all, rode his bike to the Oscars while dressed up in his suit and bow tie in 2015.

