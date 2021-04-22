Ed Helms Recalls Odd Advice Stephen Colbert Gave Him On 'Daily Show'

Ed Helms got some unusual advice from Stephen Colbert when the two worked on “The Daily Show” back in the aughts. (Watch the video below.)

On “The Late Show” Wednesday, the two funnymen reminisced about when Helms was a rookie correspondent going out on his first field assignment.

He asked Colbert if he had any tips and recalled: “You were very kind and you said, ‘Yes, hang your soul up in the closet. You can come back for it later.’”

Colbert felt he had some explaining to do.

“You don’t wanna get anything on it, you don’t want an oil stain on your soul when you’re out there doing a piece,” the host said.

You put your soul back on for editing the story, Colbert added.

Whether it worked or not, Helms became one of the show’s breakout stars, eventually starring in “The Office” and “The Hangover.”

Things didn’t turn out too shabby for the guy doling out the advice, either. Colbert got his own Comedy Central show and then replaced David Letterman as host of “The Late Show.”

Fast-forward to the 5-minute mark to watch the two reminisce about “The Daily Show.”