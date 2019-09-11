Ed Helms' Wife Responded To Rumored Demi Moore Affair In Unexpected Way

Helms, “The Office” alum who stars with Moore in the new comedy “Corporate Animals,” told host Kimmel he got a phone call from his publicist inquiring about a tabloid report that Helms and Moore were involved. Helms assured his rep that it was not true but went into a tizzy about how to explain the scuttlebutt to his wife.

When he returned to where his family was staying on vacation, both his wife and his wife’s mother were waiting for him.

Said Helms: “Before I can say anything, they go, ’Demi Moore, high five! Can you believe this tabloid thought that you and Demi Moore could be a couple?”

The humbling continued. Watch the clip above. (You can fast forward to the 5:55 mark above for the anecdote.)