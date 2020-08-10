Ed Markey Slams Ted Cruz's Comments In Senator Spat Over Coronavirus Relief

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) came under fire Monday for jokes he made about giving coronavirus relief payments to struggling Americans.
Cruz’s comments came in response to a tweet by Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), who suggested Congress prop up the faltering U.S. economy by sending every person in the country money until three months after the pandemic ends.
Cruz sarcastically countered that Markey was thinking too small. (Some conservatives have argued, despite evidence to the contrary, that giving Americans money to survive when there aren’t enough jobs will make them lazy.)
Markey wasn’t having it.
So far, Cruz hasn’t responded to Markey. Meanwhile, many other Twitter users chose to pounce on the Texas senator’s heartless response.
Others found Cruz’s remarks odd because they seemed to suggest that soy lattes are a rich person’s luxury.