Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, have welcomed their first child, the singer announced on Instagram on Tuesday. Both mother and daughter are doing well as the family hovers “on cloud nine,” he noted.

The kid’s name has star quality.

“Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter — Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran,” the “Shape of You” performer wrote in a post with a picture of baby socks. “We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x.”

Reports that the four-time Grammy winner and Seaborn were expecting emerged in August.

In July 2019, the British performer confirmed in an interview that he and Seaborn, who were childhood friends, were married.

Months later, he announced he was taking a break from music.

Stephen Pond via Getty Images Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn, pictured at a soccer match in 2018, welcomed their baby girl last week.

