Ed Sheeran Shares The Biggest Lesson He's Learned As A Parent

Ed Sheeran called fatherhood “the best thing that’s ever happened to me” during a candid radio interview that aired Friday.

“There’s so many different sides and shades to it,” the “Perfect” singer said of being a parent on SiriusXM Hits 1 with host Symon. “You know, there’s difficult days, there’s amazing, easy days.”

“It’s just a roller coaster of emotions,” he added. “I know that sounds like a cliché thing to say, but it’s amazing. I love it.”

The entertainer and wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed their daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, last year.

And if there’s one thing Sheeran has learned since, he said, it’s “that no parent knows what they’re doing.”

The “Bad Habits” singer said fatherhood has brought changes in the way he works and writes.

“I’m very structured with my day now,” he said. In the past, he said he “would just kind of work until it was done.” And while his recording partners used to roll into the studio in the afternoon “and just kind of work into the night,” everybody now keeps to a schedule.

“I feel like with a kid, you need a structured workday,” he said. “You can’t be working until like 2 o’clock in the morning.”

And luckily, things have improved since Sheeran confessed in an interview that his little one would cry when he sang to her.

Stephen Pond via Getty Images Ed Sheeran and fiance Cherry Seaborn look on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town and Aston Villa on April 21, 2018.

“I’ll sing to my daughter, who’s not my biggest fan. She just cries,” Sheeran told BBC Radio 1 last month. “I’ve got some she likes. She really likes ‘Shape of You.’ The marimba sound is good, but she doesn’t like anything loud or anything belty.”

Since then, Lyra seems to be coming around.

“Oddly enough, since I said that, she actually stops crying now when I play the tune,” Sheeran said Friday. “I don’t know if it’s because she recognizes my voice, but I’d been playing her some of, some of the new stuff. And yeah, she’s just cool, man. She’s cool.”