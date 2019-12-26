Ed Sheeran Is Taking A ‘Breather’ From Music: It’s Time To See ‘More Of The World’

Ed Sheeran on Tuesday announced his plans to take a “breather” from music and social media, days after releasing a music video for his song “Put It All On Me,” featuring Ella Mai.

The “Shape Of You” singer wrote in an Instagram post that it was time for him to “go out and see some more of the world.”

“I’ve been a bit [nonstop] since 2017 so I’m just gonna take a breather to travel, write, and read,” Sheeran wrote, adding that he’ll be “off all social media until it’s time to come back.”

Sheeran announced a similar break in 2015 when he told his fans on Instagram that he was taking a break from his phone, emails and social media prior to releasing his third studio album in 2017, “Divide,” according to Billboard.

Sheeran completed the “Divide” Tour in August. He noted on Instagram that “the Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways.”

The singer also thanked his fans on Instagram “for always being amazing.”

“I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right and I’ve lived a little more to actually have something to write about,” he added.

Earlier this month, Spotify announced that Sheeran was the second most streamed artist of the decade after Drake, who took the top spot. His hit “Shape of You,” off his “Divide” album, was the most streamed track of the decade.