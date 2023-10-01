Shape Of Brew: Ed Sheeran Gets Drunk While Celebrating Album Release In New York City

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Ed Sheeran told New Yorkers that drinks were on him as he made his way through the Big Apple during a lengthy bar crawl to celebrate the release of his new album “Autumn Variations,” which dropped Friday.

The “Eyes Closed” singer, in a video shared to social media on Friday, laid out his plans to go into random bars and get the next round for strangers over a period of six hours.

“Lets go,” Sheeran shouted before the video showed him chatting it up with bargoers, clinking drink glasses with others and snapping a photo with employees at a Stout NYC location.

“We’re in the first bar, I’m on the first drink. I have got everyone a drink in the bar, but we’re not there yet, we’re not there,” he said in the clip.

Sheeran then took to the subway before grabbing another drink, playing beer pong with fans and taking shots with people at another bar.

He later headed to Off the Wagon in New York City’s Greenwich Village neighborhood where he was met with encouraging chants before passing around more shots.

“Alright, we’re done for the night, we started out at the place, they weren’t feeling it. The next place? Weren’t feeling it either,” Sheeran said.

“We got on the subway and then here we are. I’m very drunk right now. Very drunk. But yeah, ‘Autumn Variations’ out right now.”

The celebration video comes after the release of a new album from Sheeran, whose record is almost solely produced by the National’s Aaron Dessner.

The singer’s bar crawl adds to a list of surprise appearances he’s made in order to promote his music and concerts in recent months.