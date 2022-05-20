Ed Sheeran And Cherry Seaborn 'Over The Moon' To Welcome Second Child

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn got married in 2019 and welcomed their first daughter the following year. JMEnternational via Getty Images

Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, have welcomed their second child together.

The “Bad Habits” singer shared the news on Instagram that his wife had given birth to their second daughter. The 31-year-old star said they were “over the moon” to be a family-of-four, as he shared a photo of baby socks on social media, mirroring the picture of tiny socks he used when revealing Lyra’s birth.

“Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl,” he captioned the picture. “We are both so in love with her.”

The couple, who got married in 2019, welcomed their first daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran in August 2020.

Despite his worldwide fame, Sheeran is notoriously private about his relationship with Seaborn and their family, but last year he spoke about becoming a first-time dad and the story behind his first daughter’s unusual name.