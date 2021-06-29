Ed Sheeran Reveals The NSFW Prank He Keeps Pulling On Courteney Cox

BDSM bondage hoods keep showing up at Courteney Cox’s home, and pop star Ed Sheeran said he’s to blame.

On Monday’s episode of “The Late Late Show,” the British singer-songwriter remembered first pranking the “Friends” star, who he stays with when in California, after she left him alone with her Amazon Alexa digital assistant.

“She has this Alexa thing in her house, and she goes, ‘Ed, isn’t this wonderful? This is my Alexa. I can just order whatever on this.’ So she walks out of the room and I go, ‘Alexa, order me a gimp mask,’” Sheeran recalled to host James Corden.

The first hood got intercepted by Cox’s assistant.

“She opened the post and she finds this mask, and instantly goes, ‘Oh, I don’t think I was meant to see that’ and leaves it on Courteney’s bed,” Sheeran said. “And Courteney comes up and she’s like, ‘Where did this come from?’”

The prank has since become something of a tradition between the good friends.

“Now every time I go back there, I order her another,” said Sheeran. “She has maybe, like, 12. I hide them in people’s bedrooms. So they’ll go in the drawer and they’ll just find this leather S&M mask.”

“She had two people come and look at her piano to try and buy it ― two absolute strangers going into her house that I found out about. So I left a couple of masks on the piano.”

Watch the interview here: