Ed Sheeran Says Backlash To His 'Game Of Thrones' Cameo Killed His Buzz

Ed Sheeran is admitting that the negative public reaction to his cameo on “Game Of Thrones” in 2019 somewhat “muddied” an otherwise positive experience.

The singer-songwriter dished about it Monday on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast and said he didn’t expect such backlash.

“It was great,” Sheeran said about his day on the set, but admitted, “I feel like people’s reaction to it sort of muddied my joy to it.”

The seventh-season cameo was actually intended to surprise cast member Maisie Williams, whom producers had planned to kill off later that season.

“I don’t think they had written the ending yet. It was meant to be her last season, but it wasn’t,” Sheeran said. “And as a surprise for her, [they got] me on. So, she was meant to turn up on set.”

Sheeran told the podcast that he “pissed off a lot of people by being in that,” but admitted that he’d do it again.

“Anytime I meet someone that is like, ‘Oh you cameoed on that show,’ I’m like, ‘What would you say?’” he said. “Everyone would say yes. I was a fan of the show; they asked me to be in it. I didn’t expect there to be that much backlash but I am definitely more careful when I am offered cameos now.”